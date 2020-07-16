Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 07:40:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine

17/07/2020    07:35 GMT+7

For many years, Ngo Thanh Toai, 66, who has Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia, regularly visited doctors once a month at Go Vap District Hospital in HCM City.

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
Nguyen Thi Thuong, head of the Health Station in Go Vap District's Ward 16, conducts a remote medical examination for a senior patient via telemedicine.

Today, a nurse at the Health Station in Go Vap District’s Ward 16 visits his house each month to check his blood pressure and health conditions before being connected to a doctor at the station via live telemedicine. Based on the conversation and the nurse’s report, the doctor will offer advice and prescribe medicine.

His sister, Ngo Thi Ngoc Mai, 70, who lives with the family, has also chosen remote medical care to monitor her high blood pressure and joint pains.

Toai's wife, Hau Thi Yen, said she had previously taken her husband and sister-in-law to the hospital by taxi for their periodic health examinations. "Now it is so convenient and cost-saving for us to have remote health care services as it is a bit difficult for the three of us to travel to the hospital for regular examinations. I only go to the health station to pick up medicine prescriptions each month."

Toai and his family can also call the health station at any time if they need to see a nurse at his home.

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
A nurse at Ward 16 Health Station in HCM City's Go Vap District visits a senior patient and connect her to a doctor at a health station via telemedicine. — VNS Photos Thu Hang

Innovative care

Dr. Nguyen Trung Hoa, director of Go Vap District’s Health Centre, said the centre began using telemedical health care technology for telemedicine consultations in October.

“Remote medical care services for senior patients with chronic medical conditions have been a pressing need during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Hoa said.

In March the centre kicked off remote medical care via live communication between doctors and patients to meet the demand of senior patients, he said.

The innovative model used at three health stations in Go Vap District and the Nguyen Thai Son Clinic has received positive feedback from senior patients.

 

Nurses visit patients’ houses for health check-ups and connect to doctors via telemedicine for further examination and treatment as well as for drug prescriptions, without the need for a face-to-face visit, he said.

Over the last three months, nearly 800 patients have received remote medical care services that have helped reduce costs and time.

Nguyen Thi Thuong, head of the Ward 16 Health Station, said the health monitoring of seniors has been closely managed with remote medical care via telemedicine.

“Most senior patients with chronic non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and musculoskeletal diseases want to receive healthcare services at home,” Thuong said.

With only one or two doctors working at the health station, it is impossible to closely monitor a large number of patients, she said.

Nearly 3,000 people aged 60 and above live in the district’s Ward 16, and only 20 per cent of them have their medical conditions monitored at the ward’s health station.

Tang Chi Thuong, deputy director of the city’s Department of Health, said that the remote medical care model met the demand of senior patients for services at home. It has also helped to ensure the continuity of care, which is a cornerstone of primary care for public health and reduced overcrowded at hospitals.

Because of the initial positive results, the department will develop a standard procedure and model for remote health care and scale it up in other city districts, he said.  VNS 

Thu Hang

Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service

Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service

Telemedicine, a technology-based model to support medical treatment and healthcare, is in wide use in many countries. 

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go

Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

 
 

Other News

.
First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.

Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.

Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A 72-year-old passenger has died on a repatriation flight from the US to Vietnam, foreign ministry announced Thursday.

Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The presence of private investment in education will create more effective and diverse services, but it will be impossible to create social justice by selling schools for the gifted to private investors, experts have said.

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 16
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 16
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning

Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

More than 900 households living along the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway will have to relocate for it to be expanded. 

Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The nation has risen five places to reach 90th in terms of the cost of living index rankings for the middle of year as compiled by Numbeo.

VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands provinces as of today, July 15, bringing total infections in the region to 84.

Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 percent of its communes and wards being free of African swine fever (ASF) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh, 43, holds her nine-month-old son in her arms with the great happiness of a mother.

Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Nguyen Van Bac, 40, a security guard at the Hanoi-based Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, has cleaned the dirt on the glass of the lost-and-found closet and neatly arranged lost items from passengers every day for a decade.

Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.

Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Court on July 3 sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for theft.

Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has recognised the Geographical Indication (GI) for the Ly Son garlic products and more than 100 members of the Ly Son Garlic Association.

Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City. 

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.

Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.

Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The Tu Lien Bridge has been touted as a new symbol of a dynamic Hanoi beside Hoan Kiem Lake and One-Pillar Pagoda which are famous icons of Hanoi culture and history.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 