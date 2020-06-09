Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Group including foreigners arrested for online scam

 
 
10/06/2020    10:22 GMT+7

Police from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), from Vietnamese citizens online.

Group including foreigners arrested for online scam
Ogo Emeka Donal, a Nigerian, 35, at the police station in the central province of Thua Thien Hue. — VNA/VNS Photo

According to the police, the suspects are Ugochukwu Samuel Nnaemeka, 24; Stanley Chidiebere Umed, 29; Nnaka Chibuzor Frankline, 36; Chimezie Ebuka Samuel, 28; Chukwugekwe Godwin Ajearo, 34; Ugochukuwu Okechukwu James, 35; Ogo Emeka Donal, 35; Ngo Hai Nghi, 24; Vu Ai Linh, 24; Dao Dang Vu, 33; and Pham Ngoc Duy, 36.

All of them live in HCM City.

The police said a woman, who lives in Hue City, informed the police on April 2020 that a foreigner had stolen VND3.9 billion (US$168,000) from her.

After receiving the report, police started to investigate and found that the woman’s money was transferred to a number of bank accounts. However, all withdrawals were made at ATMs in HCM City.

About 15 days later, the police identified Dalaxy Dave, a Nigerian currently living in Cambodia, as the ringleader of the gang.  

Dave contacted Vietnamese citizens on social media and gained their trust. He pretended to be a US soldier and asked to send valuable gifts to his Vietnamese friends or invited them to invest money in business projects in foreign countries.

Dave also ordered his accomplices in Vietnam to illegally access Facebook accounts to purchase items online and send links asking the sellers to provide OTP codes to steal money from their bank accounts.

 

The suspects also pretended to be police and procuracy officers to call victims and tell them to send money to the suspects’ bank accounts.

When they successfully stole money from the victims, Dave would tell his accomplices to withdraw the money and send it to him. The accomplices would also receive an amount from the illegally appropriated cash.

The police seized 53 fake ID cards and many mobile phones used for the scam at the suspects’ homes.  

Dang Ngoc Son, deputy director of the provincial Police Department, said the investigation was difficult because the suspects used sophisticated tricks to hide their crimes.

However, the local police co-operated with the Ministry of Public Security and HCM City Police Department to arrest them.  VNS

Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages

Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recommends that people watch out for strange calls and do not send any money or provide personal information to strangers over the phone.

Bank customers warned of message scams

Bank customers warned of message scams

The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning over a new type of scam where apparent official bank messages are sent to customers to appropriate money.

 
 

