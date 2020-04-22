Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 00:29:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine

 
 
23/04/2020    00:27 GMT+7

Six officials along with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control have been detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment, Hanoi Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

    Suspects detained over breaches in medical supplies purchase. From left: Nguyễn Nhật Cảm, head of Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control (CDC);Nguyễn Vũ Hà Thanh, head of Hà Nội CDC’s financial and accounting department; and Lê Xuân Tuấn, an employee in the department. 

    Initial investigations revealed claims the suspects colluded to jack up the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines, used in testing for the novel coronavirus, which “result in particularly in serious losses to the State”.

    The police said the case involves Hà Nội CDC (under the municipal health department), Nhân Thành Asset Valuation and Auctioning JSC, and Việt Nam Scientific and Material Science Company Limited (MSTVN Co., Ltd) and “certain other relevant units”.

    The detained suspects in the case include 57-year-old Nguyễn Nhật Cảm, director of Hà Nội CDC; Nguyễn Vũ Hà Thanh, 41, head of Hà Nội CDC’s financial and accounting department; and Lê Xuân Tuấn, 38, an employee in the department.

     

    Four other suspects are from private companies alleged to have been in collusion with the city’s CDC – Đào Thế Vinh, 45-year-old, director of MSTVN; Nguyễn Trần Duy, 40, director of Nhân Thành company; Nguyễn Ngọc Nhất, 34, an employee of Vitech Development Co., Ltd; and Nguyễn Thanh Tuyền, 35, an employee of Phương Đông Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

    Earlier this week, Nguyễn Đức Chung, chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee, confirmed that the Ministry of Public Security’s police department for corruption, economic crimes and smuggling (C03) had summoned officials from Hà Nội’s CDC for questioning.

    “The current context of the pandemic is certainly aggravating circumstance for the violations,” Chung said.

    Chung said the city’s authorities were aware that there was price gouging happening and suspected that Hà Nội CDC and purchasers might be at fault.

    The C03 unit said it is clarifying the violations of each suspect and trying to recover the losses, and expanding the scope of the case. — VNS

     
     

    Other News

    .
    MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
    MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
    SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

    The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will open an appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on April 23.

    Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
    Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
    SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

    The whole of Dong Van township in the district of the same name in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been locked down since 9am on April 22, as an urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measure.

    Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
    Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
    SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

    Hanoi authorities have prepared scenarios to promote socioeconomic development after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

    Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
    Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
    SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

    The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has called on Vietnamese students abroad to take caution with entities and individuals that collect deposits to arrange flights to Vietnam in the name of Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies.

    Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
    Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
    SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

    Hanoi will cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts, said Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung at a meeting of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

    Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
    Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.

    Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
    Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 

    Social distancing stress hits home
    Social distancing stress hits home
    SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

    People across Vietnam are in the midst of social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and with thousands of people cooped up at home, stress is building.

    Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
    Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    Up to 800 Vietnamese frontline healthcare workers have agreed to take part in a clinical trial designed to test the effectiveness of a tuberculosis vaccine against COVID-19.

    Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
    Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
    PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

    Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

    New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
    New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
    SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

    An embankment is being constructed to prevent erosion at the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi.

    Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
    Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
    SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

    Hanoi remains in the high-risk group and should have social distancing measures extended until April 30, the national steering committee on COVID-19 control and prevention said on Wednesday morning.

    Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
    Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
    SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

    Thousands of people are returning from China in the northern border province of Lao Cai while local authorities are preparing to open more quarantine area for Covid-19 prevention.

    India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
    India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
    SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

    India has become the latest country to report issues with rapid test kits hailed as a "game-changer".

    Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
    Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
    SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

    The graduation exam for highscool student will still take place in August despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Vietnamese COVID-19 test kits receive EU seal of approval
    Vietnamese COVID-19 test kits receive EU seal of approval
    SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

    COVID-19 test kits produced in Vietnam have been approved by the UK and EU.

    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 22
    Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 22
    SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

     Six more COVID-19 patients recover, total at 222

    Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities
    Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities
    SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

    The People’s Court of Binh Duong Province yesterday sentenced a man to jail for 11 years on charges of “terrorist activities against the People’s Government”.

    Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam
    Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam
    SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

    Six days have passed since Vietnam recorded the latest COVID-19 patient, keeping the number of infection cases at 268 as of 6am on April 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

    Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO
    Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO
    SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

    Despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity is emerging for Vietnam to build the foundations of a more inclusive growth path, which leaves no one behind once recovery begins, according to the ILO in Vietnam.

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     