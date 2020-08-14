Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing

From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.

Hai Duong authorities informed that more than 400 F1 cases were discovered by August 14 afternoon. Streets are deserted. Not many people go out and all people wear masks at public places.

Restaurants and entertainment service sites are closed at the request of the local authorities.

At administrative agencies, businesses, banks ... the number of people come for transactions reduce and they all keep a distance of 2m from each other. All visitors must have body temperature check, fulfill medical declaration, and disinfect the hands.

Several streets are blocked or tightly controlled. Vehicles entering and leaving the city are strictly controlled

A working group post notices of request of closing stores to prevent Covid-19 epidemic Hand sanitizer for people who go through the checkpoint

Ms. Tran Thi Tung, a resident in Hoang Dieu Street, said: “All activities of our family are arranged to minimize going out on the street. We will strictly obey the lockdown measures with the hope that the epidemic will be controlled soon".

At a meeting on August 14 afternoon, Vice Chairman of Hai Duong People's Committee Luong Van Cau, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control asked front-line forces such as police and health care to immediately implement urgent measures to respond to the new situation.

A shop on Tran Hung Dao Street is closed to obey the social distancing order

The local government is determined to mobilize all resources and use all measures to thoroughly handle the outbreak at 36 Ngo Quyen Street.

Disinfecting vehicles entering and leaving the city Body temperature check for people who go out

Disinfection implemented on the street of high risk of infection Director of Hai Duong Provincial Public Security Agency, Colonel Le Ngoc Chau and Hai Duong City Party Secretary Le Dinh Long directly inspect the implementation of social distancing







Vice Chairman of Hai Duong People's Committee Luong Van Cau said the number of F1 cases is increasing rapidly

Local households gather their food needs and report it to a representative. Pham Ngu Lao ward authorities will assign officers to buy food for them.

Medical declaration Making a list of people who get in and out

People are told to not go out if it is unnecessary A checkpoint



Colonel Le Ngoc Chau, Director of Hai Duong Provincial Public Security Agency, said the local police agency had mobilized 100% of the officers to work in three shifts. Their job is to guard at checkpoints and trace F1, F2 cases.

The Chairman of Hai Duong Provincial People's Committee stated his determination: not to let the city become an epidemic outbreak.

Hoai Anh