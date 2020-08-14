Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing

15/08/2020    09:35 GMT+7

From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.

Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Hai Duong authorities informed that more than 400 F1 cases were discovered by August 14 afternoon.
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội

Streets are deserted. Not many people go out and all people wear masks at public places.

Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
 Restaurants and entertainment service sites are closed at the request of the local authorities.

At administrative agencies, businesses, banks ... the number of people come for transactions reduce and they all keep a distance of 2m from each other. All visitors must have body temperature check, fulfill medical declaration, and disinfect the hands.

Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Several streets are blocked or tightly controlled.
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Vehicles entering and leaving the city are strictly controlled
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội

A working group post notices of request of closing stores to prevent Covid-19 epidemic

Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Hand sanitizer for people who go through the checkpoint

Ms. Tran Thi Tung, a resident in Hoang Dieu Street, said: “All activities of our family are arranged to minimize going out on the street. We will strictly obey the lockdown measures with the hope that the epidemic will be controlled soon".

At a meeting on August 14 afternoon, Vice Chairman of Hai Duong People's Committee Luong Van Cau, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control asked front-line forces such as police and health care to immediately implement urgent measures to respond to the new situation.

Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội

A shop on Tran Hung Dao Street is closed to obey the social distancing order

The local government is determined to mobilize all resources and use all measures to thoroughly handle the outbreak at 36 Ngo Quyen Street.

 
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Disinfecting vehicles entering and leaving the city
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Body temperature check for people who go out
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Disinfection implemented on the street of high risk of infection
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Director of Hai Duong Provincial Public Security Agency, Colonel Le Ngoc Chau and Hai Duong City Party Secretary Le Dinh Long directly inspect the implementation of social distancing



Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Vice Chairman of Hai Duong People's Committee Luong Van Cau said the number of F1 cases is increasing rapidly

Local households gather their food needs and report it to a representative. Pham Ngu Lao ward authorities will assign officers to buy food for them.

Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Medical declaration
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
Making a list of people who get in and out
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
People are told to not go out if it is unnecessary
Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội
A checkpoint


Colonel Le Ngoc Chau, Director of Hai Duong Provincial Public Security Agency, said the local police agency had mobilized 100% of the officers to work in three shifts. Their job is to guard at checkpoints and trace F1, F2 cases.

Hình ảnh khác lạ của TP Hải Dương ngày đầu cách ly toàn xã hội

The Chairman of Hai Duong Provincial People's Committee stated his determination: not to let the city become an epidemic outbreak.

 Hoai Anh

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.  

 
 

