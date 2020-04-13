Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam

Hundreds of houses and several hectares of vegetable and rice crops in the northern mountainous provinces of Son La, Lao Cai and Lai Chau were reportedly damaged by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms.

Hail and thunderstorms blew away the roof of a house in Moc Chau District, Son La Province, on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo

According to preliminary statistics from provincial Steering Committees for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the extreme weather from Friday to Sunday destroyed and blew away the roofs of 716 houses and injured two people in Son La and Lao Cai provinces.

Some section of rock revetments, barriers, roads and other constructions were also damaged, Tài Nguyên và Môi Trường (National Resource and Environment) newspaper reported.

Hail and thunderstorms also seriously damaged more than 17ha of rice, 177ha of vegetables and 970ha of fruit trees such as mangoes, plums, longan and banana that are ready to be harvested.

Many big trees were uprooted in Lai Chau Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

Thunderstorms killed 355 types of poultry, with the damage estimated to be worth about VND33.9 billion (US$1.44 million).

Earlier, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported a cold spell would hit the northern region.

Heavy rain, landslides and flash floods were forecasted in Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Hoa Binh, Son La and Dien Bien provinces.

The cold weather is predicted to hit the central and south-central region on Monday. — VNS

