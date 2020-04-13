Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/04/2020 17:24:05 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam

 
 
13/04/2020    17:22 GMT+7

Hundreds of houses and several hectares of vegetable and rice crops in the northern mountainous provinces of Son La, Lao Cai and Lai Chau were reportedly damaged by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms.

Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
Hail and thunderstorms blew away the roof of a house in Moc Chau District, Son La Province, on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo

According to preliminary statistics from provincial Steering Committees for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the extreme weather from Friday to Sunday destroyed and blew away the roofs of 716 houses and injured two people in Son La and Lao Cai provinces.

Some section of rock revetments, barriers, roads and other constructions were also damaged, Tài Nguyên và Môi Trường (National Resource and Environment) newspaper reported.

Hail and thunderstorms also seriously damaged more than 17ha of rice, 177ha of vegetables and 970ha of fruit trees such as mangoes, plums, longan and banana that are ready to be harvested.

Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
Many big trees were uprooted in Lai Chau Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

Thunderstorms killed 355 types of poultry, with the damage estimated to be worth about VND33.9 billion (US$1.44 million).

 

Earlier, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported a cold spell would hit the northern region.

Heavy rain, landslides and flash floods were forecasted in Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Hoa Binh, Son La and Dien Bien provinces.

The cold weather is predicted to hit the central and south-central region on Monday. — VNS

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

Hailstones hit northern Vietnam

Hailstones hit northern Vietnam

Hail on March 17 night and early March 18 caused damage in the northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau and Phu Tho.  

 
 

.
