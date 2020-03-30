Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus

Trans-provincial passenger trains will be suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, according to the Vietnam Railway Authority.

The Hà Nội-HCM City train route will continue to run with two trips per day at most.

In cases of special carriage needs, the Vietnam Railways will report to the Vietnam Railway Authority for further consideration.

All coaches running on contracts and tourist buses with more than nine seats will not also be allowed to depart from or arrive in Hà Nội and HCM City from Monday until April 15.

The move aims to prevent the transmission of the virus from and to the two big cities.

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in the two cities and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum.

These buses must limit the number of passengers to less than 50 per cent of their seats. The number of passengers on each bus can not exceed 20. — VNS