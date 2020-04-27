Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
28/04/2020
Hanoi and northern provinces to experience warmer weather

 
 
28/04/2020    01:38 GMT+7

Hanoi and other northern provinces are forecast to experience warmer weather as of Monday until May 6.

Drivers waitunder a flyover to avoid sunlight in Hanoi.

On Monday, the temperature was recorded as between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius in Hanoi and between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius in other provinces.

The temperature could hit 33 degrees Celsius in Hanoi and other provinces during the holidays to celebrate the Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).

 

The hot weather is predicted to hit the city and provinces from May 3 to 6, with the highest temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

Viet Nam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

The country is predicted to face increasing and complicated patterns of natural disasters this year due to the impact of global warming and melting of glaciers, the administration said. — VNS

 
 
