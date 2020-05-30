Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion

Hanoi authorities have issued warnings over serious erosion in four outlying districts.

According to the municipal people’s committee, the erosion has happened at the bank of Day and Bui rivers in Chuong My and Quoc Oai districts, Da River in Ba Vi District and Ca Lo River in Dong Anh District.

The river bank sections running through Thai Hoa Commune in Ba Vi; Tot Dong, Van Vo and Hoa Chinh communes in Chuong My and Yen Son Commune in Quoc Oai have seriously been eroded.

The erosion damaged many bushes of bamboos and a 125-metre dyke and affected 18 households in Hoa Chinh Commune. It also hit dozens of households in Van Vo Commune.



Meanwhile, the erosion is threatening around 15 households in Thai Hoa Commune in Ba Vi and the dyke around Day River in Quoc Oai.



The districts have been requested not to allow people to access to the eroded and vulnerable areas and install warning signs for possible dangers.



The localities also need to timely zone the risky areas to ensure the safety for people.



The municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has been assigned to be the investor for projects to deal with the erosion, using the city’s budget. Dtinews

