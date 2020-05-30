Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion

 
 
01/06/2020    10:13 GMT+7

Hanoi authorities have issued warnings over serious erosion in four outlying districts.

According to the municipal people’s committee, the erosion has happened at the bank of Day and Bui rivers in Chuong My and Quoc Oai districts, Da River in Ba Vi District and Ca Lo River in Dong Anh District.

 

The river bank sections running through Thai Hoa Commune in Ba Vi; Tot Dong, Van Vo and Hoa Chinh communes in Chuong My and Yen Son Commune in Quoc Oai have seriously been eroded.

The erosion damaged many bushes of bamboos and a 125-metre dyke and affected 18 households in Hoa Chinh Commune. It also hit dozens of households in Van Vo Commune.

Meanwhile, the erosion is threatening around 15 households in Thai Hoa Commune in Ba Vi and the dyke around Day River in Quoc Oai.

The districts have been requested not to allow people to access to the eroded and vulnerable areas and install warning signs for possible dangers.

The localities also need to timely zone the risky areas to ensure the safety for people.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has been assigned to be the investor for projects to deal with the erosion, using the city’s budget. Dtinews

Underwater dyke set to save Cua Dai beach from erosion

Underwater dyke set to save Cua Dai beach from erosion

The central province of Quang Nam has allocated a fund of VND300 billion (US$13 million) to build an underwater dyke system protecting Cua Dai Beach from erosion.

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

 
 

