Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5

The project of urban railway No 3’s section, connecting Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai District, and the project of urban railway No 5 linking Van Cao – Ngoc Khanh and Hoa Lac have been approved for implementation by Hanoi authorities.

A section of urban railway No 3, connecting Nhon area and Cau Giay District, in Hanoi. — Photo baogiaothong.vn

Hanoi Urban Railway Management Board said the two lines were given priority for investment and implementation during 2021-25 among nine urban railway lines planned for construction.

The management board said the entire urban railway, connecting Troi area, Nhon area, Hanoi Station and Hoang Mai District, would have a length of 26km with a total of 26 stations.

The elevated section will run from Troi area to Cau Giay District and the underground section would run on the remaining parts, Giao thông (Transport) online newspaper reported.

Urban railway No 5 will have a length of about 39km, including an underground section running through Nam Ho Tay - Nguyen Chi Thanh - Tran Duy Hung - National Convention Centre.

The two projects will be paid for using official development assistance and the city’s reciprocal capital.

In another move, the management board said on Monday another section of urban railway No 3, linking Nhon and Hanoi Station with a length of 12.5km was more than 63 per cent complete.

The 8.5km elevated section, connecting Nhon area and Kim Ma Street, set to be operational in April 2021, is about 76 per cent finished so far. VNS

Launch date for Hanoi urban railway remains unknown Hanoi City’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project is 99% complete, but some technical problems, hiccups in construction work assessment and approval and difficult procedures have delayed the railway’s launch date.