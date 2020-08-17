Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

The document has been sent amid the capital recording a total of 35 positive COVID-19 cases, including cases of 11 community infection and one secondary case. Most notably, there have even been cases where the individuals involved displayed no symptoms for a 14-day period.

In line with this, residents have been advised to adopt a range of preventive measures such as wearing facial masks when going out and avoiding large crowds of more than 30 people in public.

Those who suffer from chronic diseases and are at high risk, in addition to the elderly, are advised to stay indoors. In addition, it is imperative to fill out medical declarations according to regulations and immediately head to medical facilities if an individual is showing signs of a cough, a fever, shortness of breath, or pneumonia.

Furthermore, all staff at restaurants, cafés, and pubs, are ordered to don face masks, whilst customers must sit a metre apart from each other as of midnight on August 19. Indeed, service establishments, factories, and construction sites, must strictly implement these measures in an effort to ensure the public’s safety against the epidemic in accordance to regulations.

The document underscores the urgent need to finalise testing for all returnees from the central city of Da Nang to Hanoi by August 20, whilst also swiftly notifying local residents on their test results.

According to the Hanoi Department of Health, there are currently 18,333 people across 14 of Hanoi's districts who returned from Da Nang between July 15 and July 29 who have not had their samples taken for RT-PCR tests aimed at minimising the risk of local transmission.

A woman in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district is one of the new cases of COVID-19 announced by the Ministry of Health on August 18 morning, bringing the total number of local infections in the capital city to 11 since July 25.

Elsewhere, the Quang Ninh Provincial People's Committee has recently issued an urgent telegram that requests the continued implementation of urgent tasks aimed at combating COVID-19, whilst also setting up checkpoints for commuters and vehicles at a number of traffic gateways close to Hai Duong province.

Quang Ninh province has also decided to suspend the operation of massage and video game service facilities, bars, pubs, clubs, beauty salons, and physical therapy sites staring from midnight on August 19.

All local residents must don masks in public and comply with anti-epidemic regulations set out by the Ministry of Health. VOV/VNA/VNN

Compiled by Le Ha

