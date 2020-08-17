Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures

18/08/2020    22:31 GMT+7

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures

The document has been sent amid the capital recording a total of 35 positive COVID-19 cases, including cases of 11 community infection and one secondary case. Most notably, there have even been cases where the individuals involved displayed no symptoms for a 14-day period. 

In line with this, residents have been advised to adopt a range of preventive measures such as wearing facial masks when going out and avoiding large crowds of more than 30 people in public.

Those who suffer from chronic diseases and are at high risk, in addition to the elderly, are advised to stay indoors. In addition, it is imperative to fill out medical declarations according to regulations and immediately head to medical facilities if an individual is showing signs of a cough, a fever, shortness of breath, or pneumonia.

Furthermore, all staff at restaurants, cafés, and pubs, are ordered to don face masks, whilst customers must sit a metre apart from each other as of midnight on August 19. Indeed, service establishments, factories, and construction sites, must strictly implement these measures in an effort to ensure the public’s safety against the epidemic in accordance to regulations.

The document underscores the urgent need to finalise testing for all returnees from the central city of Da Nang to Hanoi by August 20, whilst also swiftly notifying local residents on their test results. 

According to the Hanoi Department of Health, there are currently 18,333 people across 14 of Hanoi's districts who returned from Da Nang between July 15 and July 29 who have not had their samples taken for RT-PCR tests aimed at minimising the risk of local transmission.

 

A woman in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district is one of the new cases of COVID-19 announced by the Ministry of Health on August 18 morning, bringing the total number of local infections in the capital city to 11 since July 25.

Elsewhere, the Quang Ninh Provincial People's Committee has recently issued an urgent telegram that requests the continued implementation of urgent tasks aimed at combating COVID-19, whilst also setting up checkpoints for commuters and vehicles at a number of traffic gateways close to Hai Duong province. 

Quang Ninh province has also decided to suspend the operation of massage and video game service facilities, bars, pubs, clubs, beauty salons, and physical therapy sites staring from midnight on August 19.

All local residents must don masks in public and comply with anti-epidemic regulations set out by the Ministry of Health. VOV/VNA/VNN

Compiled by Le Ha

One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.  

Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients

A 13-strong working delegation from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital has been working hard at the COVID-19 epicentre to treat patients with serious underlying diseases in recent days.

 
 

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online.

Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Patient number 698, a 51-year-old woman in Da Nang City has become the 25th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the fourth time since they were transferred there from Da Nang City.

Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city's center.

Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Residents in central Da Nang city have been asked to use coupons from August 12 when shopping at markets, as part of efforts to avert large gatherings amid fears over COVID-19.

Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Do Danh Vuong talks about COVID-19 prevention and control measures in border areas.

Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Many universities have changed enrollment methods, including higher enrollment quotas that will be based on students' high school records.

Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, including 11 cases of community transmission, during the past 12 hours, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 976, reported the Ministry of Health.

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.

Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

A flash flood occurred in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, isolating three local communes and causing big losses for local residents.

HCM City’s District 2 to become financial centre
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

HCM City's District 2 will become a financial centre and an important part of a planned "innovative urban area" in the eastern part of the city, Nguyen Thien Nhan, general secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, has said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 17
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Detailed history of Hanoi patient released by authorities

