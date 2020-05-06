Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 17:27:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi CDC leader pleads guilty, ordered to return embezzled funds

 
 
07/05/2020    16:16 GMT+7

Director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC) Nguyen Nhat Cam and his accomplices have pled guilty to the charge of tripling the purchase price of the real-time PCR detection system package

and have been asked to return the embezzled funds, stated Deputy Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang at the regular Government press briefing on May 5. The official says the director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control and his accomplices have pled guilty to the charge of tripling the purchase price of the real-time PCR detection system package – PHOTO: NLDO

Speaking at a regular Government press briefing on May 5, Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang noted that on April 22, Ministry of Public Security investigators had launched criminal proceedings against eight individuals accused of violating bidding regulations with serious consequences at Hanoi CDC.

Among the accused, seven, including the Hanoi CDC leader, were detained, while the last was put under house arrest.

Quang explained that following the incident, the Ministry of Public Security had proposed the prime minister assign the Ministry of Health to ask localities to make reports on the purchase of health equipment for Covid-19 infection prevention and control initiatives.

Besides this, probes into bidding packages for the purchase of health equipment, especially ventilators, should be launched, the local media reported, citing Quang.

If Ministry of Health investigators or provincial and city investigators find signs of violations, the Ministry of Public Security will proceed with criminal procedures in line with prevailing regulations, remarked the deputy minister.

Earlier, the results of the preliminary investigation showed that these suspects had colluded with each other, cheated and inflated the price of the bidding package for the purchase of real-time PCR detection systems, according to the ministry’s investigation agency.

The real-time detection systems were imported into Vietnam at a price of VND2.3 billion, but the Hanoi CDC reported a cost of VND7 billion. SGT

 
 
 

Other News

.
Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi
Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Authorities have found the bodies of three victims of a large fire that broke out at a veterinary medicine company in Phu Thi Industrial Park in Hanoi City’s Gia Lam District.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 7
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi considers allowing beauty care and barber shops to reopen

HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project
HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment the construction of a metro project which has a total investment of VND68 trillion ($2.95 billion).

India gas leak: At least 13 dead after Visakhapatnam accident
India gas leak: At least 13 dead after Visakhapatnam accident
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Many of those affected are complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulties breathing.

Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Heavy rains across the region have also destroyed homes, crops and some infrastructure.

Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A woman and her three small children have been found dead in a stream in the northern province of Hoa Binh in a suspected suicide case.

Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Many medical devices worth hundreds of billions of dong in health facilities have not been used for years, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.

Southeastern region to see high tides
Southeastern region to see high tides
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

High tides could reach a peak this week in coastal areas in the southeastern region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The People's Committee of Hoi An announced on Tuesday it would issue a fine of VND67.5 million (US$2,870) to five people who disguised themselves as beggars in some areas of the city.

Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from the US is scheduled for May 7, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

An array of activities are scheduled by Hanoi authorities to celebrate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2019).

Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A tornado ripped through the district of Tuong Duong in central Nghe An Province on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a woman injured and destroying hundreds of houses.

Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Fifteen researchers from Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Japan’s Nagasaki University have successfully produced antigens to develop quick test kits for SARS-CoV-2.

Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

About 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from France on Vietnam Airlines flights on May 5 and 6.

Online teaching: long-term investments needed
Online teaching: long-term investments needed
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for continued social distancing measures, especially at schools and hospitals, when daily activities have resumed.

Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The recent disputes over school fees between VAS and parents have revealed painful weaknesses in financial management and training quality at the institute.

Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic
Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

In response to the call of the Vietnamese Prime Minister and the Vietnam Fatherland Central Committee on Covid-19 prevention, Essential Flavours has donated hundreds of rice sacks to support vulnerable people in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 