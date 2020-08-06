Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/08/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk

07/08/2020    15:19 GMT+7

All sites set to host examinations throughout Hanoi were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised with disinfectant on August 6 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 1

Students nationwide are poised to take part in the national high school graduation exam between August 8 and August 10, with the exception of regions hit with ongoing outbreaks, including hot spots such as Da Nang and Quang Nam province.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 2

All examination sites across the capital are sprayed with disinfectant to ensure the safety of attending students. 

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 3

Each classroom at Phan Dinh Phung High School in Hanoi is carefully disinfected.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 4

Nguyen Thi Nham Huyen, the school’s headmaster, says that aside from disinfecting the site, all teachers are to be mobilised in an effort to clean classes in preparation for the upcoming exam.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 5

In addition, a poster providing instructions on personal hygiene  aimed at preventing the worsening of the epidemic can also be seen on display on the walls of each classroom. 

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 6

The office area is also thoroughly disinfected.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 7

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 8

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 9
 

Education centres across the capital are meticulously cleaned, including every corner and every restroom, through the use of disinfectant chemicals.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 10

At Kim Lien High School, back-up rooms and staff have been arranged at exam sites in the event that students or supervisors are found to display COVID-19 symptoms.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 11

A solution is created in order to kill bacteria.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 12

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 13

All of the tables and chairs in the school’s classrooms have been cleaned after being sprayed by disinfectant.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 14

Examination locations are now equipped with all necessary preventive equipment such as body temperature metres and hand sanitiser.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 15

Maintaining high sanitary standards in schools is one of the parts of the guidance put forward by the Ministry of Education and Training for exam sites in order to ensure safety for students and supervisors during the epidemic.

hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate covid-19 risk hinh 16

The Ministry also requires medical staff to spray disinfectant after each examination. Students and supervisors will be required to wear masks for the duration of the exam.

VOV

 
 

.
