Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk

All sites set to host examinations throughout Hanoi were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised with disinfectant on August 6 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

Students nationwide are poised to take part in the national high school graduation exam between August 8 and August 10, with the exception of regions hit with ongoing outbreaks, including hot spots such as Da Nang and Quang Nam province.

All examination sites across the capital are sprayed with disinfectant to ensure the safety of attending students.

Each classroom at Phan Dinh Phung High School in Hanoi is carefully disinfected.

Nguyen Thi Nham Huyen, the school’s headmaster, says that aside from disinfecting the site, all teachers are to be mobilised in an effort to clean classes in preparation for the upcoming exam.

In addition, a poster providing instructions on personal hygiene aimed at preventing the worsening of the epidemic can also be seen on display on the walls of each classroom.

The office area is also thoroughly disinfected.

Education centres across the capital are meticulously cleaned, including every corner and every restroom, through the use of disinfectant chemicals.

At Kim Lien High School, back-up rooms and staff have been arranged at exam sites in the event that students or supervisors are found to display COVID-19 symptoms.

A solution is created in order to kill bacteria.

All of the tables and chairs in the school’s classrooms have been cleaned after being sprayed by disinfectant.

Examination locations are now equipped with all necessary preventive equipment such as body temperature metres and hand sanitiser.

Maintaining high sanitary standards in schools is one of the parts of the guidance put forward by the Ministry of Education and Training for exam sites in order to ensure safety for students and supervisors during the epidemic.

The Ministry also requires medical staff to spray disinfectant after each examination. Students and supervisors will be required to wear masks for the duration of the exam.

VOV