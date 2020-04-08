Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/04/2020 16:26:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
08/04/2020    16:23 GMT+7

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion (US$28.2 million) to help poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic

Representatives from People’s Committee of Mai Dong Ward in Hanoi’s Hoang Mai District present food for households with economic difficulties in the locality. 

Priority will be given to households enjoying debt payment rescheduling and extension, poor and near-poor ones, families of martyrs, war invalids and social beneficiaries. Small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperatives that attract a large number of labourers will also be eligible.

The capital is aimed at helping them restore production and offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The municipal authorities asked the VBSP branch to work closely with local administrations, mass organisations and associations to promptly disburse the sum, which is expected to meet about 65 per cent of loan demand.

According to the report of VBSP’s Hanoi branch, African swine fever, bird flu and especially the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously affected the lives and production of the poor and social policy households in the city.

Additional capital of VND1 trillion is needed for 25,000 customers, who are eligible for loans, to resume their production this year, the report said.

A representative from Hanoi Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Department said, in accordance with the draft Government Resolution to support people facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanoi has between 2-3 million people who fall under this category.

Specifically, the city has nearly 281,000 people who receive monthly social allowance including 89,000 who have contributed to the national revolutionary cause, over 8,700 households and 49,000 near-poor ones.

According to statistics from labour organisations, by the end of March, about 40 per cent out of over 240,000 enterprises had to reduce their production scale or suspend operations.

The number of employees with labour contract suspension, unpaid leave at enterprises, employees with labour contracts terminated but not yet eligible for unemployment allowances is estimated to be over one million.

Speaking at an online meeting with city leaders on Monday to discuss the city's socio-economic development and response to COVID-19, Nguyen Manh Quyen, director of the city’s Planning and Investment Department, said the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted all aspects of life in the city.

 

He said the city would devise an action plan to support business, production and to ensure social welfare in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Among economic recovery efforts, the city will push forward administration reform efforts by simplifying procedures, shortening time spent on procedures and expanding the catalogue of public administration services available online.

The city will also encourage the production of medical supplies, including face masks, antibacterial cleaning products, ventilators and testing kits to deal with the developments of the pandemic.

It will review its public expenditure for more effective spending, with a plan to cut spending by 5 per cent this year.

Earlier, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced that the Government will spend VND28-30 trillion to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the draft Resolution on Government’s COVID-19 support, presented at the regular cabinet meeting by the Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on April 1, there will be six groups of people who are eligible for the relief payments.

Social policy beneficiaries and those who have rendered services to the State during the revolution and wards receiving merit payments will be given an additional VND500,000 ($21.8) each month in April, May, and June. There are about 4.135 million people who fall under this category.

About 984,000 poor households and 1,260,000 near-poor households across the country will receive VND1 million each month in April, May, and June.

Workers who were furloughed or put on leave without pay due to the direct impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be provided VND1.8 million ($76) a person a month. VNS

Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.  

Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period

Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period

After days of working from home and implementing social distancing, Khanh An, a young woman in HCM City, has been able to sustain her interests.

 
 

Other News

.
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

 Ward chairman suspended for allowing karaoke bar to remain open

VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in early morning April 8, taking the total number to 251.

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

The great face mask debate rages
The great face mask debate rages
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A face mask, by definition, is used to cover the nose and mouth, but there's more than a face under the mask.

Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donation in dire need
Blood donation in dire need
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Giving every citizen VND1-1.5 million, which will be disbursed three times, to help cover basic needs is one of the initiatives that could help Vietnamese people overcome current difficulties.

Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.

Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

For the first time since January, China reports no coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

From Wednesday, exercise outside in the French capital is forbidden between 10:00 and 19:00.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

COVID-19: British patient in critical condition, needs ECMO therapy

How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

More than 2m guns were purchased in March and the FBI conducted 3.7m background checks.

Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

India has said it will release hydroxychloroquine hours after the US president spoke of "retaliation".

Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
PHOTOSicon  07/04/2020 

Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.

Coronavirus and chloroquine: Is there evidence it works?
Coronavirus and chloroquine: Is there evidence it works?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Some world leaders are keen on chloroquine anti-malarial drugs to treat Covid-19 - what's the evidence?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 