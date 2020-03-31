Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has issued guidelines for schools and vocational education centres to extend online and television-based teaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students of Dich Vong Secondary School in Hanoi's Cau Giay district in biology class.

All students will be helped to access online lessons.

To ensure the quality of e-teaching, all lessons must be approved by professionals.

Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, the exact date schools can reopen has not yet been decided.

The Ministry of Education and Training plans to strengthen online teaching and lessons on TV.

Localities and educational facilities must follow the ministry’s instructions to offer online training based on the streamlined curriculum.

The ministry also ordered the content of lessons to be verified before they are broadcast on Vietnam Television.

The education ministry will work with the Ministry of Information and Communications to offer free technological platforms for online teaching.

The school closure has interrupted learning for 12th graders who will sit the national high school exam soon.

The ministry has set the exam date for between August 8 and 11 instead of July.

To help 12th graders make the best preparations for the exam, the ministry will publish sample tests.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Huu Do said the ministry always puts the safety and benefits of students, teachers and school staff first. Schools, students and parents should not be worried but actively co-ordinate with the education sector to fight the pandemic and, at the same time, ensure learning and teaching quality in spite of the school closure, he added./.

