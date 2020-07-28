Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

after returning from a trip to Da Nang, where new cases of coronavirus community transmission were reported over the past few days.

A pizzeria in Cau Giay district, where the suspect patient works, was also put under lockdown.

On July 28, the municipal People’s Committee issued a document in which the committee’s Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung ordered reviewing those who have returned to Hanoi from Da Nang since July 8 in order to quickly detect and test suspect cases of COVID-19.

Hanoi has also suspended all transport activities to and from Da Nang, including regular inter-province coach routes, contracted services, taxi and tourist buses.

The ban, which took effect on July 28, will last 15 days, with exception given to the transport of patients, on-duty officials, people having completed quarantine duration, workers and experts of enterprises, goods serving epidemic control, food and essential goods, and materials serving production.

The order was issued by the municipal Transport Department in line with instructions of the Transport Ministry.

The department also requires transport businesses to apply epidemic prevention measures to ensure safety for drivers and passengers of means of transport, and prevent the spread of the virus among the community.

Similarly, the Hanoi Tourism Department has asked travel agencies in the city to suspend tours to localities where new COVID-19 cases were found.

Tourist destinations and accommodations in Hanoi were also required to strictly follow epidemic prevention regulations.

A locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the central city of Da Nang on July 25, the first after 99 consecutive days without community infection in the country. More local cases were found in Da Nang and nearby provinces in following days.

As of 6am on July 29, the total number of COVID-19 stood at 446.

The shop has been isolated





Dtinews/VNA/VNN