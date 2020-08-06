Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11

The installation of the automated electronic toll collection (ETC) system, which provides non-stop toll collection service for vehicles, has been completed along the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway. Toll collection is scheduled to begin on August 11.

The Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment JSC, the investor of the expressway, said there are separate lanes for vehicles using ETC service, one-stop toll collection and combined two payment methods at both the exit and entrance of each toll booth.

In front of the toll booths, electronic signs for each lane have been installed to help vehicle owners identify their lane.

Vehicle owners granted an e-tag for the non-stop toll collection service should place their tag on the front window of the automobile and go into the lane for ETC service.

Other vehicles are required to enter the one-stop toll collection or combined lanes.

When passing the ETC lane, drivers need to maintain a speed of less than 40kph to ensure safety and keep a minimum distance of 8m between vehicles.

Vehicle drivers without an e-tag or those whose transport account was insufficient to pay the toll fee will be fined if travelling in the lane for ERC service.

To pay a toll through the automated system, automobile owners will be granted an e-tag free of charge along with a toll payment account.

The cards must be placed on the front window of the car, and when the vehicle passes a toll collection lane, a radio frequency identification system installed at the toll station will activate a camera to photograph the vehicle’s plate number while reading the e-tag.

The toll will be deducted from the driver’s account and a text message will be sent to the account holder’s mobile phone. VNS