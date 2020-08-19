Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 01:26:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears

19/08/2020    23:15 GMT+7

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Phát hiện 1 ca Covid-19, Bệnh viện E tạm phong tỏa

Hanoi's Hospital E.

This decision was made after Hanoi announced a Covid-19 case who is a patient undergoing treatment at Hospital E. The case has not been counted yet by the Ministry of Health.

From 8pm of August 19, Hospital E will temporarily apply lockdown measures, stop receiving patients, medical examination and treatment.

Ngo Van Quy, Vice Chair of the Hanoi People's Committee announced this evening that a 87-year-old man returning to Hanoi from Phu Tho province has tested positive for the virus after visiting the hospital for treatment recently . 

The man had a high temperature and a belly ache on August 10. He visited Hospital E for check-ups on August 12 and then stayed at his relatives’ house near the hospital.

The following day, he was admitted to the hospital for a chest CT scan which showed his lung had been damaged.

 

The patient was tested for COVID-19 by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on August 18 and the positive result was confirmed one day later.

The patient has been transmitted to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment.

This is the 12th locally acquired coronavirus case Hanoi has registered since the virus recurred in Vietnam on July 25. Most of the cases were closely linked to the Da Nang outbreak that occurred in late July.

Hanoi has tracked down more than 100,000 people recently returning from Da Nang, including 74,000 coming back between July 15-29. The city has conducted PCR tests for nearly 70,000 people and the sampling is expected to be completed on August 20.

Thuy Hanh

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

 
 

Other News

.
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 