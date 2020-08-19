Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Hanoi's Hospital E.

This decision was made after Hanoi announced a Covid-19 case who is a patient undergoing treatment at Hospital E. The case has not been counted yet by the Ministry of Health.

From 8pm of August 19, Hospital E will temporarily apply lockdown measures, stop receiving patients, medical examination and treatment.

Ngo Van Quy, Vice Chair of the Hanoi People's Committee announced this evening that a 87-year-old man returning to Hanoi from Phu Tho province has tested positive for the virus after visiting the hospital for treatment recently .

The man had a high temperature and a belly ache on August 10. He visited Hospital E for check-ups on August 12 and then stayed at his relatives’ house near the hospital.

The following day, he was admitted to the hospital for a chest CT scan which showed his lung had been damaged.

The patient was tested for COVID-19 by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on August 18 and the positive result was confirmed one day later.

The patient has been transmitted to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment.

This is the 12th locally acquired coronavirus case Hanoi has registered since the virus recurred in Vietnam on July 25. Most of the cases were closely linked to the Da Nang outbreak that occurred in late July.

Hanoi has tracked down more than 100,000 people recently returning from Da Nang, including 74,000 coming back between July 15-29. The city has conducted PCR tests for nearly 70,000 people and the sampling is expected to be completed on August 20.

Thuy Hanh

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.