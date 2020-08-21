Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown

Authorities lifted a lockdown on the Ministry of Health-run E hospital in Hanoi capital late August 20, just a day after an elderly patient re-tested negative for the virus.

The lockdown order was imposed late August 19 after a patient first tested positive for the virus. The elderly patient, who lives in Phu Tho province, visited the hospital for check-ups.

The positive case was announced by the Ministry of Health on August 20 morning, but subsequent tests showed he had not carried the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In the photo, Prof. & Dr. Le Ngoc Thanh, director of the hospital, declared the lifting of the lockdown on the hospital.

According to the director, no one wants the hospital to be suspended from operation due to the virus because many patients need treatment.

“We are happy that the hospital now operates normally. The 24-hour long suspension is necessary and we need sympathy from patients and their relatives,” says Director Thanh.

The hospital has received patients again just after the lockdown was lifted Severe patients are given priority.

“We will strictly follow medical recommendations, including checking body temperature, wearing face masks and washing hands with sanitizer.," says Thanh.

Doctors and nurses of the hospital have expressed their happiness after the lockdown was lifted.

The Ministry of Health has asked all health facilities to be well prepared for any possible worst case. In the photo was E hospital on August 19 evening.

The hospital has temporarily suspended receiving patients and visitors after a positive coronavirus case was detected.

Medical workers have disinfected all departments in the hospital after the lockdown order was imposed.

The house where the positive patient was staying near the hospital was also blockaded in the evening.

Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases The Health Ministry has decided to remove patient No.994, 87 years old, out of the list of COVID-19 cases after he tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.