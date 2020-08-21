Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/08/2020 12:12:57 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown

21/08/2020    10:57 GMT+7

Authorities lifted a lockdown on the Ministry of Health-run E hospital in Hanoi capital late August 20, just a day after an elderly patient re-tested negative for the virus.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 1

The lockdown order was imposed late August 19 after a patient first tested positive for the virus. The elderly patient, who lives in Phu Tho province, visited the hospital for check-ups.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 2

The positive case was announced by the Ministry of Health on August 20 morning, but subsequent tests showed he had not carried the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In the photo, Prof. & Dr. Le Ngoc Thanh, director of the hospital, declared the lifting of the lockdown on the hospital.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 3

According to the director, no one wants the hospital to be suspended from operation due to the virus because many patients need treatment.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 4

“We are happy that the hospital now operates normally. The 24-hour long suspension is necessary and we need sympathy from patients and their relatives,” says Director Thanh.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 5

The hospital has received patients again just after the lockdown was lifted Severe patients are given priority.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 6

“We will strictly follow medical recommendations, including checking body temperature, wearing face masks and washing hands with sanitizer.," says Thanh.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 7
 

Doctors and nurses of the hospital have expressed their happiness after the lockdown was lifted.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 8

The Ministry of Health has asked all health facilities to be well prepared for any possible worst case. In the photo was E hospital on August 19 evening.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 9

The hospital has temporarily suspended receiving patients and visitors after a positive coronavirus case was detected.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 10

Medical workers have disinfected all departments in the hospital after the lockdown order was imposed.

hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown hinh 11

The house where the positive patient was staying near the hospital was also blockaded in the evening.

VOV

Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases

Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases

The Health Ministry has decided to remove patient No.994, 87 years old, out of the list of COVID-19 cases after he tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus

Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus

The latest Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has just tested negative for the virus twice at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

 
 

.
