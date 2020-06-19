Hanoi in the front line on curtailing the use of pesticide

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20/06/2020 10:38:56 (GMT +7)
Nguyen Manh Phuong, director of the Hanoi Department of Plant Production and Protection talks on the city’s plan to curtail the use of pesticides in agricultural production.

Officials of the Hanoi Department of Plant Production and Protection check on the use of pesticides in Trang Viet Commune, Me Linh District in Hanoi. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

What success has Hanoi had in reducing the use of pesticides in agriculture?

The success in cutting down the use of pesticide in the agriculture practice should be attributed to the timely instruction and transfer of science and technology to Hanoi's farmers.

In the past three years, Hanoi's agriculture sector has issued hundreds of documents on how to use pesticides during crop cultivation.

We – the Hanoi Department of Plant Cultivation and Protection, have issued quite a few sets of documents on how best to use pesticides during crop cultivation to farmers. We have also worked closely with all district and commune People’s Committees in Hanoi to launch campaigns on how to use pesticides properly to Hanoi farmers and shops selling pesticides. Adding to that, we have also worked with all communal People’s Committees in Hanoi to publish guiding books on how to use fertiliser and pesticide for farmers.

In the past three years, the Hanoi Department of Plant Cultivation and Protection has organised 63 workshops to train almost 6,000 shop-owners and farmers on how to properly manage and use pesticides.

What other factors have helped cut the use of pesticides in Hanoi's agriculture?

Legal documents on the use of pesticides issued by Hanoi authorities have also played a positive role in reducing the use of pesticides.   

Adding to that, regular inspections on sales and use of plant pesticides by public agencies have also helped to reduce illegal sales of pesticides.

 

The total area under the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) in Hanoi is about 60 per cent. Meanwhile, more than 5,000 ha of vegetable has been certified as organic.

Does Hanoi face any challenges in managing the use of pesticides?

At present Hanoi has 116 enterprises engaged in the manufacturing and selling and buying of pesticides, plus 1,158 shops buying and selling pesticides. We face quite a big challenge in the management of the sale of pesticides in the city, particularly in areas between Hanoi and neighbouring provinces.

More than 1,700 chemical agents have been used in the pesticides – this is a big challenge for the farmers to remembers the name of chemicals and toxic degrees of each chemical. It is also a big challenge for authorities in controlling the buying and selling of these pesticides in the free market.

What should authorities do to have good management of pesticides in the free market?

We should launch regular campaigns on integrated pest management to raise farmers’ awareness on safe use of pesticides. We should also launch campaigns to raise the awareness of pesticide manufactures as well as authorities both at the grassroots level and government agencies. Besides, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should tighten registration of pesticides and eliminate any pesticides that may have harmed farmers or consumers’ health. That’s why the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should work with concerned agencies to issue a legal document on the use of prohibited pesticides which may harm people’s health.

The Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee should ask the People’s Committees, at both the district and communal levels, to play their roles in monitoring the quality of the agriculture materials and food safety together with concerned agencies, including the police and market management forces.  VNS

Vietnam to adopt pesticide-free agricultural model: experts

Vietnam to adopt pesticide-free agricultural model: experts

Vietnam needs to shift from the use of conventional pesticides to biopesticides to “better manage weed growth, maintain a high agricultural yield, avoid resistant species, protect soil biodiversity and erosion, and reduce green-house emissions,”

Nets on jujube orchards protect plants, reduce pesticide use

Nets on jujube orchards protect plants, reduce pesticide use

Farmers' use of nets in jujube orchards has reduced spoiled fruit to only 5-10% compared to a loss of 30-40% at other orchards that use pesticides, according to the Ninh Thuan Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

 
 

