22/05/2020 01:44:41 (GMT +7)
Hanoi large trees left to die as construction stagnates

 
 
21/05/2020    18:49 GMT+7

Over a hundred of large trees along Hanoi's Kim Ma Street which were relocated to a rented garden for the Nhon-Hanoi railway project are being left to die.

  106 trees on Kim Ma Street relocated

106 trees that used to provide shades along Kim Ma Street were moved to a garden in Gia Lam District when Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station Project was started in October 2016.

 

However, they are being left idle without any carer. Over 30 trees have died and many others are drying out. They are large trees including dry zone mahogany and chinaberry tree.

The representative of Beepro Company, who was assigned to relocate and take care of the trees by Hanoi authorities, can't be contacted. Nguyen Van Hung, owner of the rented garden, said after renting his 3,000-square-metre land, Beepro only hired two employees to take care of the trees for four months. Hung said he hadn't seen anyone since then.

The land was rented for two years but Beepro only paid for the first year before they disappeared, leaving behind the trees a debt of VND150m. Hung said the contract ended in 2018 but he didn't know what to do with the trees to take back the land since the trees are under the management of the city.

Even the address listed on Beepro's website is fake. According to the company's map, the actual location is only an empty land on Pham Hung Street.

In the contract with Hung, Beepro's address was listed at 20A, Alleyway 177, Phung Khoang Street. However, there's no Alleyway 177. The locals also confirmed that there's no Beepro company but only a hair salon at house 177. Dtinews

