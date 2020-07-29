Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case

30/07/2020    10:52 GMT+7

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    The alley No 466 of Hoang Hoa Tham Street has been isolated on Wednesday evening after a local resident was suspected ofbeinginfected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    The alley No 466 of Hoang Hoa Tham Street has been isolated on Wednesday evening after a local resident was suspected ofbeinginfected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    Local medical workers sterilise households living in the alley.

    A medical worker takes sample of a local resident living in the alley totest for the COVID-19.

     

    The 76-year-old man went to central Da Nang City for summer holidays in mid July. While in Da Nang, he went to C Da Nang Hospital for health examination on July 21 and 22.

    He had no symptoms after coming back to Hanoi but he came to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District for test on Wednesday morning. He was tested positive for the virus for the first time. 

    He is being quarantined at the hospital. VNS

    Nine new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have been detected, eight in Danang and one in Hanoi.

     
     

    Other News

    .
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

    SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

    Nine new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have been detected, eight in Danang and one in Hanoi.

    SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

    Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

    SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

    World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

    SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

    The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, 

    SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

    Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, 

    SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

    Universities in Vietnam are welcoming returning students, but say that they will only admit students who can satisfy their requirements.

    SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

    Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

    SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

    Two men suspected of robbing VNĐ942 million during an armed bank raid have been arrested.

    SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

    Border soldiers and police in northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on Monday caught three groups of people trying to illegally enter China.

    SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

    Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam, accounting for 17.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent of total deaths caused by diseases in the country in 2010 and 2017 respectively.

    SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

    11 people in Quang Nam flee from quarantined hospitals in Da Nang

    SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

    Hospitals that fail to satisfy COVID-19 prevention and control regulations will be closed, said an urgent letter on Tuesday from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

    SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

    The yellow-spined bamboo locusts (Ceracris kiangsu) swarm has destroyed at least 277ha of bamboo forests and corn fields in eight provinces across the country.

    SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

    The 13-month-old conjoined twins who had surgery to separate them on July 15 at the City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City no longer have fever and they are showing signs of good recovery.

    SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

    The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help Vietnam increase maritime security and safety capacity.

    SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

    The Border Guard High Command of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have arrested and launched criminal proceedings against two Vietnamese women alleged to have organised the illegal entry into Vietnam of nine foreigners.

    SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

    Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

    SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

    Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be tightened by the transport sector for every vehicle on the roads, waterway, railway and by air, with all those in vehicles required to wear masks.

    SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

    Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai have detained nine people for illegally entering from Cambodia.

