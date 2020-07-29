Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Local medical workers sterilise households living in the alley.

A medical worker takes sample of a local resident living in the alley totest for the COVID-19.

The 76-year-old man went to central Da Nang City for summer holidays in mid July. While in Da Nang, he went to C Da Nang Hospital for health examination on July 21 and 22.

He had no symptoms after coming back to Hanoi but he came to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District for test on Wednesday morning. He was tested positive for the virus for the first time.

He is being quarantined at the hospital. VNS