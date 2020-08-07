Hanoi locks down village after suspect case

Hanoi’s Phuc Tho district has cordoned off part of a village in Van Phuc commune after a local resident first tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung said on August 7.

The 30-year-old woman had travelled to Da Nang City, the epicentre of the fresh coronavirus outbreak, from July 24-27 together with six others in the family.

Upon her return, she displayed a mild fever on August 6 and first tested positive the same day.

Receiving the news early August 7, local authorities scrambled to isolate part of the village where the woman lives, track down and quarantine those having close contact with her, and disinfect the affected areas, said Doan Trung Tuan, head of the district administration.

Reporting to the Prime Minister at an online meeting on August 7, Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung said the capital city has confirmed three positive cases and a suspect case since the fresh outbreak occurred in Da Nang in late July. Notably, they all returned to Hanoi from Da Nang, and there are no signs of human-to-human transmission in the locality.

The city has also identified, tested and quarantined 700 people who had come into contact with those patients.

“Those of high-risk groups returning from Da Nang between July 15-29 will be subject to PCR tests, and with approximately 10,000 samples to be done every day, we hope to complete the extensive testing campaign in 10-12 days,” Chung told the PM.

He also said the city has decided to raise the virus alert to a higher level to prevent the virus from spreading wide and far. Accordingly, the city has suspended non-essential services, such as bars, karaoke clubs, street kiosks, as well as festival and sporting events of large gatherings. VOV