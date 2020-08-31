Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 21:36:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi market porters struggle to survive COVID-19 outbreak

31/08/2020    20:11 GMT+7

Vietnamese porters at markets across Hanoi capital are struggling to earn a living due to the economic impact of the second wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 1

Amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, plenty of local businesses have been forced to scale down production and have therefore cut their workforce in an effort to adapt to current circumstances.

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 2

These days it is not just old but also young people working part-time to make an extra income.

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 3

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 4

Hoang Van Sau, a worker at an industrial park in Hanoi, has been forced to look for a part-time job in order to survive. “I have sat here for several days but no one comes to hire”, Sau confides.

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 5

Local porters gather on the banks of Kim Nguu River looking for a job.

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 6

Most have kept waiting the entire morning despite having no job and no clients.

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 7
 

Porters choose to play chess to kill time while sitting on the pavement and waiting to be hired.

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 8

These people can do anything that requires strength at any time of the day.

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 9

Female porters also arrive at Long Bien market, the largest wholesale fruit market in the capital, in the hope of finding work.

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 10

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 11

Two older men are looking for someone to hire on Buoi street.

hanoi market porters struggle to survive covid-19 outbreak hinh 12

Despite the economic hardship, these jobs improve the incomes of workers, therefore helping them to support their families and children.

VOV/

 
 

Other News

.
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport
Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A delay in land acquisition disbursement for the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai could affect its progress, experts have warned.

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Prof Dang Dinh Ang, an outstanding teacher who made a great contribution to the development of Vietnam’s mathematics, passed away on August 29 at the age of 94.

Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Nguyen Tran Ngoc Thao, who scored first in B-exam group at the high-school finals, has been leading an independent life for the last three years.

Quarantine fees set to come into force for entrants from September 1
Quarantine fees set to come into force for entrants from September 1
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

People who enter Vietnam at isolation facilities from September 1 are set to pay quarantine fees, with medical examinations and treatment costs being covered by the State.

Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

It was a few days before the full moon day of the seventh lunar month but Thiec market in District 11 - the largest votive market in HCM City, was very quiet. 

Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Doctors have removed the casts from the legs of conjoined twins Hoang Truc Nhi and Hoang Dieu Nhi after a month and a half, therefore allowing them to prepare to take their very first steps in life.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 31
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 31
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

 Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from US

Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

As many as 93,720 foreign labourers have been working in Vietnam as of August 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

National exams reveal poor English
National exams reveal poor English
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

English continued to be the subject which saw the lowest scores in the national final exams this year.

Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days. 

Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 infections to report on the whole of August 30, and this is the first of such day since July 25, keeping the national count of the pandemic at 1,040.

Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.

More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

A total of 145 Vietnamese citizens in especially difficult circumstances in Eastern and Southern Africa together with 570 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) and Japan have been safely repatriated.

COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

Reflections on a revolution
Reflections on a revolution
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

At the age of 94, Le Duc Van is no longer at his best, with a hunched back and deteriorating health.

Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Over the years, many veterans from Nam Dinh Province have worked together to improve their economic standing and have created stable jobs for many rural workers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 