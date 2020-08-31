Hanoi market porters struggle to survive COVID-19 outbreak

Vietnamese porters at markets across Hanoi capital are struggling to earn a living due to the economic impact of the second wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, plenty of local businesses have been forced to scale down production and have therefore cut their workforce in an effort to adapt to current circumstances.

These days it is not just old but also young people working part-time to make an extra income.

Hoang Van Sau, a worker at an industrial park in Hanoi, has been forced to look for a part-time job in order to survive. “I have sat here for several days but no one comes to hire”, Sau confides.

Local porters gather on the banks of Kim Nguu River looking for a job.

Most have kept waiting the entire morning despite having no job and no clients.

Porters choose to play chess to kill time while sitting on the pavement and waiting to be hired.

These people can do anything that requires strength at any time of the day.

Female porters also arrive at Long Bien market, the largest wholesale fruit market in the capital, in the hope of finding work.

Two older men are looking for someone to hire on Buoi street.

Despite the economic hardship, these jobs improve the incomes of workers, therefore helping them to support their families and children.

VOV/