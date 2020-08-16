Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients

A 13-strong working delegation from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital has been working hard at the COVID-19 epicentre to treat patients with serious underlying diseases in recent days.

The delegation has coordinated with two experienced doctors from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in providing professional assistance for the Hue Central Hospital in central Thua Thien-Hue province which has received severe patients from neighbouring Da Nang city, and Quang Nam and Quang Tri provinces.

Hanoi Medical University Hospital Director Associate Professor and Dr. Nguyen Lan Hieu

They have also trained and updated their colleagues in the central region on how to deal with related diseases of COVID-19 patients such as treatment diagnosis, airway management, management of anticoagulants, and pulmonary artery obstruction.

As of August 16 morning, Vietnam has recorded 951 COVID-19 infections, including 334 imported cases and 24 fatalities related to this disease.

VNA

COVID-19 travel ban means bitter separation for sweethearts Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have separated couples around the world, many of whom are unsure when they will meet again.