Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus

The latest Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has just tested negative for the virus twice at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The 87-year-old man from the northern province of Phu Tho was confirmed the 994th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam on Thursday morning.

On August 11, he had a fever and stomachache. On August 12 he came to the Hanoi-based E Hospital for a medical check-up and stayed at his relative’s house in Tu Liem District. On August 13, he was hospitalised and diagnosed with pneumonia.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on August 19 and was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment.



On the morning of August 20, director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Pham Ngoc Thach said that they had carried out two consecutive viral tests for the patient and the results all came negative.



"We have just taken samples for the third test," he said.



The same day, leaders of the E Hospital also announced that all 68 medical workers and 19 patients at the hospital who had close contact with the Patient 994 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.



At the patient's hometown, director of Phu Tho Provincial Department of Health, Nguyen Huy Ngoc, said that they had taken samples of eight people who had close contact with the patient for the first viral testing and the results all came negative.

