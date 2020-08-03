Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman

06/08/2020    11:45 GMT+7

Hanoi has raised its COVID-19 alert level as it is currently at “very high” risk of coronavirus transmission, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Hanoi now at "very high" risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman

Hanoi has raised its COVID-19 alert level as it is currently at “very high” risk of coronavirus transmission, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

At a meeting of the city’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on August 5, the chairman said Hanoi, which has recorded three infection cases over the last few days, must conduct PCR tests for the disease even if the number of tests can reach hundreds of thousands since only this testing method can confirm whether a person is negative or positive for SARS-CoV-2.

He asked local hospitals to carry out timely PCR tests for any people returning from pandemic-hit areas and showing cough or fever so that patients won’t have to visit different hospitals like a recent case in Bac Tu Liem district because the later they are detected, the more virus from them could spread to others.

He demanded continued review of all people coming or returning from central Da Nang city – the current COVID-19 cluster, nearby Quang Nam province and other places related to confirmed patients. Aside from filling in health declarations and being monitored, they also need to self-quarantine at home.

 

Additionally, any people travelling from Da Nang since July 15 still need to undergo PCR tests though they have had rapid tests, Chung said, asking commune-level clinics, district-level health centres and hotline operating units to send staff to take samples for testing when receiving information from local residents, who must also self-quarantine pending test results.

At the meeting, Chung repeated the request that workplaces in Hanoi must arrange body temperature checking, hand sanitiser and fumigation while keeping a safe distance must be practiced at restaurants, and bars, night clubs, festivals and events with mass gatherings banned.

According to the municipal People’s Committee, a large number of local people have travelled to Da Nang recently.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the administration has regulated penalties for 13 types of violation related to the disease prevention and control.

Notably, any people who do not wear face masks at public places will be fined up to 300,000 VND (13 USD). Those improperly dispose of used face masks at public places will be fined a maximum of 5 million VND, or up to 7 million VND if they litter pavements or roads with discarded face masks. Besides, those hiding the COVID-19 status of themselves or others will face punishments of up to 2 million VND./.VNA

 
 

