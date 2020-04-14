Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing

Shops in the usually-crowded Old Quarter in Hanoi have set marks which are two-metre apart for buyers for Covid-19 prevention.

Even though Yen Thai Street is not considered a market, it has many grocery stores and is busy throughout the day. Due to the huge number of customers, the 150-metre-long street poses a health risk to everyone.



The authorities in Hang Gai Ward have to paint separation marks on the ground in order to make people stay two metres apart from each other. Store owners are asked to remind their customers of the rules and not sell food to violators.



The local authorities also set up a checkpoint to take body temperatures from 6 am to 12 pm, when the street is most crowded. Yen Thai has been turned into a pedestrian street. The general public has strictly followed the rules after being reminded by the sellers.



Ngan, an owner of a butcher shop, said, "I think the lines and marks are useful. At first, people didn't know the rules yet so I had to tell them that this is a safety measure because lots of people come here every day. Now everyone has got used to it."



A loudspeaker placed outside to broadcast safety measures.



Some photos of the street:



Yen Thai Street



