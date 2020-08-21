Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears

22/08/2020    12:50 GMT+7

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 1

Located in the heart of Hanoi, the famous street is normally bustling with residents and tourists. However, the current situation is vastly different, with plenty of business outlets being forced to close due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 2

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 3

The street is left deserted after 8 p.m. due to the Hanoi administration implementing social distancing measures on restaurants and coffee shops for the second time this year.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 4

A restaurant remains opens, although no customers can be seen.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 5

Food stores that operate on the pavement have no customers at 9 p.m., a time which is usually considered the peak of business activities.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 6

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 7

The majority of hotels on Ma May street have been forced to suspend operations.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 8
 

A similar situation is occurring for many travel agencies in the area, with some trying to remain open, despite serving no customers.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 9

Souvenir shops are forced to shut down with several owners unable to pay rent for several months.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 10

While many local businesses have survived the first COVID-19 wave, they now  face difficulties as the virus recurs, threatening their business again.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 11

A look at Ma May street during the first social distancing period in April

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 12

The quietness of the area has left many businesses on one of the most bustling streets in Hanoi very concerned.

hanoi old quarter street falls quiet amid covid-19 fears hinh 13

Dan Tri/VOV

