Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

Located in the heart of Hanoi, the famous street is normally bustling with residents and tourists. However, the current situation is vastly different, with plenty of business outlets being forced to close due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The street is left deserted after 8 p.m. due to the Hanoi administration implementing social distancing measures on restaurants and coffee shops for the second time this year.

A restaurant remains opens, although no customers can be seen.

Food stores that operate on the pavement have no customers at 9 p.m., a time which is usually considered the peak of business activities.

The majority of hotels on Ma May street have been forced to suspend operations.

A similar situation is occurring for many travel agencies in the area, with some trying to remain open, despite serving no customers.

Souvenir shops are forced to shut down with several owners unable to pay rent for several months.

While many local businesses have survived the first COVID-19 wave, they now face difficulties as the virus recurs, threatening their business again.

A look at Ma May street during the first social distancing period in April

The quietness of the area has left many businesses on one of the most bustling streets in Hanoi very concerned.

Dan Tri/VOV

Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang The daily life of local residents in Da Nang’s quarantined areas is as normal as possible following the start of a lockdown order on streets surrounding three hospitals, all of which have emerged as hotspots for fresh cases of community infection.