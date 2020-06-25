Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi Oncology Hospital saves life of elderly woman with large tumour

 
 
25/06/2020    15:58 GMT+7

Doctors from the Hanoi Oncology Hospital have successfully removed a "huge" breast cancer tumour measuring up to 15cm in diameter, saving the life of a 73-year-old woman in Hanoi.

Patient D.T.T. after surgery to remove a tumour from her right breast at the Hanoi Oncology Hospital. — Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Oncology Hospital

The patient, named D.T.T., living in Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, came to the hospital when her right breast was swollen with sores, bleeding and a foul-smelling discharge.

She said that the tumour appeared about 20 years ago and was small to start with. As the tumour grew, she treated herself by following traditional cures like drinking animal bile, tiger bone glue and black musk, but the tumour kept growing. Her right breast had bruises, sores and even occasional bleeding over the last five years.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer. If not treated early, the tumour would continue to grow and metastasise to other organs, threatening her life, according to the doctors.

Because the tumour was too big, invading a part of her breast muscle, the hospital’s surgical team had to remove her entire right mammary gland, including the tumour and armpit node, while rotating her abdominal flap to replace the defective chest wall. Three days after surgery, the patient had almost completely recovered. The incision was dry and she was given additional radiation treatment.

Dr. Vu Kien, the hospital deputy director who performed the surgery, said that such cases may initially be just a benign tumour. However, it would turn malignant if the patient does not receive quick treatment.

 

“Having abnormal signs in the mammary glands on both sides and underarms such as: breast pain, pain in the armpits, nipple discharge, abnormal breasts, lumps in the mammary glands, changes in the skin of the breast, receding nipples, changes in the skin around the nipples, underarm lymph nodes, patients should visit an oncologist for diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr. Kien.

He also advises women, especially those over 40 years of age, to actively screen for breast cancer even when they have no symptoms, in order to detect cancer at an early stage. Early diagnosis of breast cancer increases the chance of successful treatment, reducing complications. On the contrary, delaying detection will make treatment complicated, costly and lead to disability and low chances of survival.

In Vietnam, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women with the age-standardised incidence rate (ASR) in 2013 of 24.4 per 100,000 (GLOBOCAN estimate for 2018 is 26.4 per 100,000 people).  VNS

Cancer professor travels far to help patients

Cancer professor travels far to help patients

Professor Nguyen Chan Hung, one of Vietnam’s leading oncology experts, has been retired for almost 20 years. At the age of 75, he is still passionate about his work.

Thousands of cancer patients concerns over drug shortage

Thousands of cancer patients concerns over drug shortage

Over the past three years, N T H, a 38-year-old woman from the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, has visited the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion for chronic myeloid leukaemia treatment.

 
 

Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill
Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Two electricity officials in the central province of Quang Binh have been suspended following a case in which a local family was reported for an abnormally high electricity bill.

Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020
Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Ninety–one strikes occurred in Vietnam in the first five months of this year, mostly due to stagnant production – a major negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enterprises and workers.

Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai
Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Seven loggers involved in a massive deforestation case in the central highlands province of Gia Lai in early June have been arrested, Kbang District Police announced on Wednesday. 

WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The World Bank Group and the Australian Government have agreed to extend their strategic partnership in Vietnam with a commitment of a further AUD5 million (US$3.43 million) to support Vietnam’s economic recovery

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 25
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

High guard against COVID-19 should remain to ensure public health: PM

Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might put Vietnam’s economy at stake due to its strong dependence on partner countries and the international trade environment.

Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

An Irish man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The University of Economics – Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has been ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in income from continuous professional development, which concerns the level of knowledge transfer, by U-Multirank.

Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Seven students in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have won scholarships worth over VND20 billion (US$863,000) to universities in the US and Australia.

Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states
Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It comes as a US university predicts 180,000 US deaths from the virus by October.

Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

As kids living on the outskirts of HCM City have few playgrounds to have fun in, the city’s Youth Union decided to build them some. 

Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COVID-19 wave
Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COVID-19 wave
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

While Vietnam has successfully brought the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) under control, maintaining the initial success means that preventive measures must be intensified and imported cases must be closely controlled.

Farmers sow rice at night to avoid extreme heat in Hanoi
Farmers sow rice at night to avoid extreme heat in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hordes of farmers in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi have to bring flashlights with them to sow rice at night instead of doing so in the daytime when temperatures can reach above 40 degrees Celsius.

Gia Lam Airport removed from the local civil airport plan
Gia Lam Airport removed from the local civil airport plan
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has removed Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi out of the local civil airport plan.

Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings
Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an education organisation based in the UK, announced on June 24 that two Vietnamese universities have made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021, 

More bus routes in HCM City suspended
More bus routes in HCM City suspended
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Three bus routes in HCM City will be suspended from next month due to their modest passenger numbers.

Prolonged hot weather causes health issues for Vietnamese people
Prolonged hot weather causes health issues for Vietnamese people
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Prolonged hot weather with average temperatures of about 40 degree Celsius across the country in recent days have led to health problems.

Mexico quake kills at least five and causes panic
Mexico quake kills at least five and causes panic
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake has killed at least five people and damaged buildings.

Australian fugitive 'found hiding in ship's air vent'
Australian fugitive 'found hiding in ship's air vent'
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

The sexual assault suspect had disappeared after being rescued from a yacht in rough seas, police say.

Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COIVD-19 wave
Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COIVD-19 wave
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Maintaining the initial success means that preventive measures must be intensified and imported cases must be closely controlled, according to leading health specialists.

