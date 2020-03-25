Hanoi orders closure of bars to stop COVID-19

Authorities in Hanoi have ordered the temporary closure of bars, massage parlours, karaoke clubs and cinemas to avoid large crowds.

A number of stores in the centre of Hanoi have been closed

The municipal People’s Committee sent a document to local authorities on March 25 as the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the city keeps rising.

Unnecessary business services like dance clubs, gaming venues and activities involving many people like sports events must be halted.

Businesses providing necessary services like food and petrol can operate as normal.

The authorities also asked people to avoid gathering in large crowds, encouraged them to work and study from home.

Religious and worship places have been ordered not to hold events with large numbers of participants.

Vietnam has so far recorded 134 COVID-19 cases./.