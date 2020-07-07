Hanoi Party official orders major transport projects to speed up

Vuong Dinh Hue, secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, has ordered contractors of ongoing major transport projects to speed up their progress to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, checks the construction of the project of expanding the belt road No 3, connecting Mai Dich area and Thang Long Bridge on Sunday.

Hue made the statement when he led a team to inspect major transport projects in Hanoi on Sunday.

The projects consist of expanding belt road No 3 connecting Mai Dich area and Thang Long Bridge, building a flyover at the intersection of Hoang Quoc Viet and Nguyen Van Huyen and completion of Nguyen Van Huyen Street, constructing an elevated road over belt road No 2, building a section of belt road No 3 crossing Linh Dam Lake and building the intersection of belt road No 3 with Hanoi – Hai Phong Expressway.

Hue also told the contractors to pay more attention to the labour safety for workers, as well as ensure the quality of each work.

He asked relevant agencies to quickly finish systems of trees, lighting and pavement together with works to welcome the 17th Congress of Hanoi's Party Committee and the 13th National Party Congress.

Pham Hoang Tuan, director of the Management Board of the city’s Transport Construction Investment Project, said the project of expanding the belt road No 3 connecting Mai Dich area and Thang Long Bridge belonged to the list of major transport projects during 2016-20.

It was set to be the arterial road connecting the city’s inner area to Noi Bai International Airport and linking northern provinces to southern provinces, he added.

The completion of the project was expected to solve traffic congestion on Pham Van Dong Street, he said.

Hue tasked the management board to work with the Ministry of Transport to finish the project before October 10 in time for the anniversary celebrations.

Hue also asked the contractor to finish the project of building a flyover at the intersection of Hoang Quoc Viet and Nguyen Van Huyen and completion of Nguyen Van Huyen Street before September 2. VNS

Fourteen urgent transport projects to be implemented in 2020 The transport sector will strive to complete 10 road projects and commence four railway upgrade projects in 2020 which have been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee (NAST).