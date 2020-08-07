Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi

Hanoi authorities are planning various activities to celebrate the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi (1010-2010),

focusing on educating the youth on the tradition of national construction and defence and honouring the historical and revolution values.

Hanoi authorities are planning various activities to celebrate the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi (1010-2010), focusing on educating the youth on the tradition of national construction and defence and honouring the historical and revolution values.

A ceremony to mark the anniversary in association with the city’s Patriotic Emulation Congress in the 2020-2025 period will be held on October 10, expecting to draw about 2,000 delegates, including leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

Representatives of international organisations in Hanoi as well as revolutionaries and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers will also attend. During the event, the city will honour 10 most excellent citizens.

Incense offerings, exhibitions, cultural exchanges and sports activities will be held from October 1 to 15.

A number of conferences will be organised, along with a quiz on the 1010-year history of Thang Long-Hanoi. Tourism promotion which includes the exchange with other localities such as Hoa Binh, Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City will also be held on the occasion./. VNA