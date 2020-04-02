Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand

Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

The rapid COVID-19 test shows result after 10 minutes. (Photo: VNA)

The plan was revealed during a meeting of the city’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on April 1.

Over the last few days, the mobile testing stations have become overwhelmed because of long queue of people waiting to get quick tests.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said Hanoi is the locality with the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 87. Those include 56 domestic transmission cases, of which 37 are workers of Truong Sinh Company which provides catering and logistics services for Bach Mai Hospital, he said.

The local authorities have traced all people visiting Bach Mai Hospital and those having contact with these people, the leader noted, adding that social distancing is a timely measure to prevent the outbreak from spreading more widely.

Chung went on to say as returnees from abroad and people related to Bach Mai Hospital are those at the highest risk of getting infected with the virus, they must be closely monitored and provided with testing services as soon as possible to early detect infections.

The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control was told to transfer quick test kits to all local hospitals on April 1 evening, and the city aims to have clinics at grassroots level conduct such tests, he said.

All hospitals in the city have been required to designate separate areas to provide checkup for people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Khac Hien said, as of 14:00 on April 1, Hanoi had 87 confirmed cases.

The city has so far spent over 1.28 trillion VND (54.4 million USD) for the COVID-19 relief efforts./.

Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official Vietnamese health authorities on Wednesday insisted that the standard, slower COVID-19 testing method remains the most reliable, while less accurate quick testing is more suitable if the case number gets drastically higher.