Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 09:02:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand

 
 
03/04/2020    07:55 GMT+7

Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand hinh anh 1

The rapid COVID-19 test shows result after 10 minutes. (Photo: VNA)

The plan was revealed during a meeting of the city’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on April 1.

Over the last few days, the mobile testing stations have become overwhelmed because of long queue of people waiting to get quick tests.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said Hanoi is the locality with the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 87. Those include 56 domestic transmission cases, of which 37 are workers of Truong Sinh Company which provides catering and logistics services for Bach Mai Hospital, he said.

The local authorities have traced all people visiting Bach Mai Hospital and those having contact with these people, the leader noted, adding that social distancing is a timely measure to prevent the outbreak from spreading more widely.

Chung went on to say as returnees from abroad and people related to Bach Mai Hospital are those at the highest risk of getting infected with the virus, they must be closely monitored and provided with testing services as soon as possible to early detect infections.

 

The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control was told to transfer quick test kits to all local hospitals on April 1 evening, and the city aims to have clinics at grassroots level conduct such tests, he said.

All hospitals in the city have been required to designate separate areas to provide checkup for people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Khac Hien said, as of 14:00 on April 1, Hanoi had 87 confirmed cases.

The city has so far spent over 1.28 trillion VND (54.4 million USD) for the COVID-19 relief efforts./.

Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official

Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official

Vietnamese health authorities on Wednesday insisted that the standard, slower COVID-19 testing method remains the most reliable, while less accurate quick testing is more suitable if the case number gets drastically higher.  

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19

Authorities in Hanoi have proposed buying an additional 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to conduct large-scale testing.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as the coronavirus spreads.

Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK
Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on a piloting scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea.

Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam has decided to extend temporary residence permit for foreigners who are currently in the country and unable to leave because of travel restrictions or quarantine order related to COVID-19, according to the Immigration Department.

Five more COVID-19 cases recorded on April 2, pushing total to 227
Five more COVID-19 cases recorded on April 2, pushing total to 227
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry of Vietnam announced the detection of five new cases of COVID-19 as of 18:00 on April 2, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 227.

10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a report to the Prime Minister, proposing a reduction in the prices of electricity for three months to help ease difficulties facing production and business in the context of the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho held an incense offering ceremony on April 2 to commemorate the country’s legendary founders at the Hung Kings relic site in the province.

Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Both Spain and the US also announced huge spikes in the number of jobless on Thursday.

Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

With new nationwide social distancing regulations to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic coming into force today, life as we know it has changed across the country.

Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Countries are adopting movement restrictions ranging from the extreme to the relaxed to the creative.

VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training has allowed education departments to cut curricula taught in primary, secondary and high schools due to the prolonged school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnamese health authorities on Wednesday insisted that the standard, slower COVID-19 testing method remains the most reliable, while less accurate quick testing is more suitable if the case number gets drastically higher.

75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  02/04/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.

Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A Facebook user has been fined VND12.5 million (US$530) for spreading fake news, incorrectly claiming a COVID-19 patient had died in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the US has gone above 5,000, while confirmed cases worldwide are close to reaching one million.

Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Department of Immigration is shutting offices for the foreseeable future, but foreigners needing visa renewals should not be overly concerned.

HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang have decided to suspend road passenger transport in a bid to curb travel and crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  02/04/2020 

Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  02/04/2020 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 