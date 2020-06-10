Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi plans to have 30 new subsidised bus routes

 
 
11/06/2020    10:12 GMT+7

Hanoi’s Finance Department has been asked to work with agencies to review the list of new subsidised bus routes the city’s Transport Department has proposed opening this year.

Hanoi plans to have 30 new subsidised bus routes
As many as 126 bus routes are available in Hanoi now. — VNA/VNS Photo

Under the proposal, the city would have four more bus routes to Noi Bai International Airport including one departing from Nuoc Ngam Coach Station in Hoang Mai District, one from Splendora Urban Area in Hoai Duc District, one from Vinhomes Ocean Park in Gia Lam District and another from Thanh Ha Urban Area in Ha Dong District.

Eight other routes will reach suburban districts: Khanh Ha (in Thuong Tin District) – University of Mining and Geology, Gia Lam Coach Station – Van Duc (in Gia Lam District), Nhon – Vietnam National Villages For Ethnic Culture And Tourism, Giap Bat Coach Station – Quang Lang (in Phu Xuyen District) and Yen Nghia Coach Station – Kenh Dao (in My Duc District).

In addition, the Transport Department also proposed opening 18 subsidised bus routes to new urban areas, shopping malls, entertainment areas, coach stations and urban railway stations.

For example, a route from Linh Dam Urban Area to Gia Lam Coach Station, Gamuda Urban Area – Hoa Binh Park, Thanh Ha urban Area – Gia Lam Coach Station, Vinhomes Smart City (in Nam Tu Liem District) – West Lake Water Park and Aeon Mall Ha Dong – West Lake Water Park.

 

According to the director of the city’s Transport Department Vu Van Vien, by the end of last month, 126 bus routes were available in the city including 104 subsidised routes, eight non-subsidised routes, 12 routes connecting Hanoi with other provinces and two city tour buses.

Buses are now available in all 30 districts in the city, 453 out of 579 communes, wards and towns, 65 out of 75 hospitals, and 192 out of 286 universities or colleges and high schools.

Buses also reach all 27 major industrial zones in the city and 31 out of 37 urban areas.  VNS

Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services

Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services

All bus routes in Hanoi have resumed operation from May 4, but each bus must not have more than 30 people on board, including passengers, drivers and conductors, according to the city's Department of Transport.

 
 

.
Criminal proceedings started on former head of Drug Administration of Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has begun criminal proceedings against Nguyen Viet Hung, former deputy head of the Drug Administration of Viet Nam (DAV) and Pham Hong Chau,

Blood donor saves lives
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in the central province of Khanh Hoa, is known as the province’s record holder for the highest times of blood donation. 

Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam is thinking about changing its regional zoning to seven regions instead of six. Prof. Nguyen Quang Thai, Vietnam Economic Science Association's vice chairman, talks  about the need for mechanisms to ensure theoperation efficiency of regions.

Crossing mountains for a good deed
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Recently, a Facebook post looking for the subjects of some photographs on a visit to Fansipan Mountain in Sa Pa went viral.

Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

K.V., a 53-year-old foreign sailor who became sick from anthrax while at sea, recovered within just a week of treatment for the infection in Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 10
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Treatment costs up to VND700 million for foreign Covid-19 patients

British Council opens second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The British Council in partnership with University Access Centre HCMC (UAC) has launched the new computer-delivered IELTS test centre at 56 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Dakao Ward, District 1 of HCM City.

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/06/2020 

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

China's education ministry issues an advisory, warning of "discriminatory incidents" in Australia.

Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Brazil has restored a website that lists the full data on Covid-19 in the country, just hours after it was ordered to do so by the Supreme Court.

George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The US black man's killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis caused global outrage.

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Police from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), from Vietnamese citizens online.

Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Health has announced Vietnam had reported more than 24,000 cases of dengue from the beginning of this year to early this month in 58 out of its 63 provinces and cities.

Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Nearly 8,000 households in the northern province of Nghe An’s Do Luong Town are facing a shortage of water after a dam collapsed on Saturday.

Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Pham Hoang Khai may be a humble and poorly-paid builder, but that doesn't stop him giving back to his community.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

The researchers say the death toll would have been "huge" without a lockdown.

