Hanoi plans to have 30 new subsidised bus routes

Hanoi’s Finance Department has been asked to work with agencies to review the list of new subsidised bus routes the city’s Transport Department has proposed opening this year.

As many as 126 bus routes are available in Hanoi now. — VNA/VNS Photo

Under the proposal, the city would have four more bus routes to Noi Bai International Airport including one departing from Nuoc Ngam Coach Station in Hoang Mai District, one from Splendora Urban Area in Hoai Duc District, one from Vinhomes Ocean Park in Gia Lam District and another from Thanh Ha Urban Area in Ha Dong District.

Eight other routes will reach suburban districts: Khanh Ha (in Thuong Tin District) – University of Mining and Geology, Gia Lam Coach Station – Van Duc (in Gia Lam District), Nhon – Vietnam National Villages For Ethnic Culture And Tourism, Giap Bat Coach Station – Quang Lang (in Phu Xuyen District) and Yen Nghia Coach Station – Kenh Dao (in My Duc District).

In addition, the Transport Department also proposed opening 18 subsidised bus routes to new urban areas, shopping malls, entertainment areas, coach stations and urban railway stations.

For example, a route from Linh Dam Urban Area to Gia Lam Coach Station, Gamuda Urban Area – Hoa Binh Park, Thanh Ha urban Area – Gia Lam Coach Station, Vinhomes Smart City (in Nam Tu Liem District) – West Lake Water Park and Aeon Mall Ha Dong – West Lake Water Park.

According to the director of the city’s Transport Department Vu Van Vien, by the end of last month, 126 bus routes were available in the city including 104 subsidised routes, eight non-subsidised routes, 12 routes connecting Hanoi with other provinces and two city tour buses.

Buses are now available in all 30 districts in the city, 453 out of 579 communes, wards and towns, 65 out of 75 hospitals, and 192 out of 286 universities or colleges and high schools.

Buses also reach all 27 major industrial zones in the city and 31 out of 37 urban areas. VNS