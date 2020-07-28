Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said about 15,000 people have returned to Hanoi from Danang.





People who have been returned from locations that have Covid-19 outbreaks in Danang will be quarantined and tested.

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung speaks at a meeting with the City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on July 27.

On July 27, Hanoi has restarted the City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

At the meeting, Nguyen Khac Hien, director of the Hanoi Department of Health said both the number of deaths and infected cases last week worldwide were higher than previous weeks.

Over 1.7 million cases and 43,000 deaths were reported last week. Vietnam reported a total of 420 cases in 36 provinces and cities, most of them have recovered.

"In the past week, we have recorded four community cases, three of them are in Danang and one is in Quang Ngai Province. It's likely that we'll experience a new wave of Covid-19," he said.

"People who had visited Danang and had gone to Danang Hospital, C Hospital, the Orthopedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital of Danang, For You Palace, and Ngu Hanh Son, Lien Chieu, Hai Chau districts must self-isolate and be tested."

Tran The Cuong, chairman of Bac Tu Liem District People's Committee said on July 26, they found a suspected case in the area. The suspected patient returned from Danang and showed some symptoms like coughing. However, the first test has returned negative.

Initial review shows that about 15,000 people have returned from Danang in the past weeks so localities authorities must be prepared for any emergencies. Hanoi police also detected 19 illegal immigration cases. All of them had been tested and the results were negative.

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc had agreed to review all people returning from Danang from July 8 until now. People that have symptoms must go to medical facilities and local authorities must closely monitor the situation and timely implement prevention works.Dtinews