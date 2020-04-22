Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/04/2020 00:16:29 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development

 
 
23/04/2020    00:12 GMT+7

Hanoi authorities have prepared scenarios to promote socioeconomic development after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development hinh anh 1

In Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The first scenario envisions an early containment of the pandemic, the city’s economy will regain its growth pace in Q2 and accelerate in the last two quarters, resulting in a growth rate of 7.5 percent for the entire year and fulfilling the set target.

In the second scenario, the pandemic is put under control in the third quarter, but economic growth continues to be affected, resulting in a growth rate of 6.42 percent for the year, not meeting the target for this year.

In the third scenario, the pandemic continues to the end of the year and the year’s growth is projected at only 5.34 percent (the forecast growth rate for the country is 5 percent).

Director of the city’s Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Manh Quyen said policies to support enterprises, especially those that are newly-established, and promote production and business activities in the city are being widely implemented, contributing to fostering socio-economic development and containing the outbreak of the virus.

Solutions primarily focus on maintaining and restoring production in industries of potential, including the production of items serving COVID-19 prevention and control efforts such as medical equipment, face masks, cleaning chemicals and disinfectants, ventilators, testing kits, and pharmaceuticals.

At the same time, the city has given due regard to boosting agricultural production, information and communications, e-commerce, e-payments, and online education.

Apart from measures to remove obstacles facing local enterprises and ensure social security, the capital has also accelerated administrative reform through promoting the application of IT and expanding online public services.

City authorities have also directed commercial banks to support enterprises through providing loans, rescheduling debt repayments, and cutting interest rates.

Credit institutions in the city have launched preferential credit programmes and applied flexible interest rate policies to make it easier for businesses to access capital for production and business amid the pandemic.

Hanoi has also approved an industrial cluster development plan to 2020 and vision to 2030, which aims to develop 159 industrial clusters on a total area of 3,204 ha.

Preferential mechanisms and policies have also been applied to help enterprises invest in research and technological innovation.

In particular, the capital has introduced a scheme to support startups to 2020 and another to support innovation and startups in the 2019-2025 period.

Hanoi looks to recover economy as pandemic continues

 

Hanoi authorities have been identifying and introducing solutions to address pressing difficulties facing production and business and ensure social security amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 23rd meeting of the 16th Hanoi Party Committee heard on April 22.

Participants discussed key issues relating to the city’s socioeconomic development plan in the remaining months of 2020, COVID-19 prevention efforts, preparations for the 17th Congress of the Hanoi Party organisation, personnel activities, and planning for smart city and metro projects.

According to Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Van Suu, the pandemic has had a severe impact on all aspects of society and the city’s major socioeconomic goals in particular.

Economic growth in the first quarter was much lower year-on-year, presenting problems in yearly socioeconomic development objectives being reached.

The capital recorded a rise of 36 percent in the number of businesses ceasing operations in the first quarter and the number of people applying for unemployment insurance benefit rose 22.2 percent. The CPI was higher than in the same period of 2019, especially for food.

Construction continued to slow, affecting the disbursement and efficiency of investment capital.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue urged city authorities to do better in the fight against COVID-19, while emphasising the importance of adopting appropriate measures in the future to recover and promote economic development.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Manh Quyen touched on obstacles relating to site clearance and capital disbursement in public investment projects.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Le Hong Thang, meanwhile, flagged difficulties in promoting exports in the second quarter as major trading partners like Europe, the US, and Japan are also facing difficulties from the epidemic.

He underlined the need to focus on developing the domestic market and creating the most favourable conditions possible for local enterprises to recover production and business.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Taxation Mai Son said that along with deploying the Government’s support packages it has accelerated administrative reform efforts and provided support to enterprises to help them tackle any and all difficulties.

It has also set out a specific scenario to offset revenue losses and complete its budget collection tasks in 2020, he said.

City authorities have also paid due regard to speeding up key projects and removing difficulties facing official development assistance (ODA) projects and foreign and non-budget investment projects to boost investment stimulus.

A project on the development of urban government is now being piloted in the capital.

 
 

.
Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has called on Vietnamese students abroad to take caution with entities and individuals that collect deposits to arrange flights to Vietnam in the name of Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies.

Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi will cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts, said Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung at a meeting of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 

Social distancing stress hits home
Social distancing stress hits home
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

People across Vietnam are in the midst of social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and with thousands of people cooped up at home, stress is building.

Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Up to 800 Vietnamese frontline healthcare workers have agreed to take part in a clinical trial designed to test the effectiveness of a tuberculosis vaccine against COVID-19.

Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

An embankment is being constructed to prevent erosion at the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi.

Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Hanoi remains in the high-risk group and should have social distancing measures extended until April 30, the national steering committee on COVID-19 control and prevention said on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Thousands of people are returning from China in the northern border province of Lao Cai while local authorities are preparing to open more quarantine area for Covid-19 prevention.

India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

India has become the latest country to report issues with rapid test kits hailed as a "game-changer".

Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The graduation exam for highscool student will still take place in August despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese COVID-19 test kits receive EU seal of approval
Vietnamese COVID-19 test kits receive EU seal of approval
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

COVID-19 test kits produced in Vietnam have been approved by the UK and EU.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 22
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

 Six more COVID-19 patients recover, total at 222

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Binh Duong Province yesterday sentenced a man to jail for 11 years on charges of “terrorist activities against the People’s Government”.

Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam
Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Six days have passed since Vietnam recorded the latest COVID-19 patient, keeping the number of infection cases at 268 as of 6am on April 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO
Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity is emerging for Vietnam to build the foundations of a more inclusive growth path, which leaves no one behind once recovery begins, according to the ILO in Vietnam.

Offenders can get employment loans after finishing jail sentences
Offenders can get employment loans after finishing jail sentences
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

From the middle of June this year, offenders who complete their jail sentences or are released under presidential amnesty can access loans offered by the National Employment Fund and apply for jobs in public projects.

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators
VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Electric Power University (EPU), Vingroup, and the Information Technology Center of the Eastern People Military Hospital are just three of many universities, businesses and organizations that have promised to manufacture robots and ventilators.

HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway
HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Traffic Safety Committee has asked the Traffic Safety Department in HCM City and Binh Duong Province to verify media reports on nails spread along stretches of National Highway No 1.

