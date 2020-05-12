Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/05/2020 17:35:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed

 
 
12/05/2020    17:25 GMT+7

The municipal authority of Hanoi has agreed to further relax social distancing restrictions on public transport, including on planes, trains, buses and boats, after 25 days of no community transmission cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam.

Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed

A gathering in Ho Tay (West Lake) area in early May.

The instruction was included in an urgent document by Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung sent to the city’s agencies.

Production, commercial and service establishments were allowed to reopen but had to strictly implement safety measures such as wearing masks and regularly disinfecting hands of both staff and customers.

Shops, shopping malls and supermarkets can open after 9am every day. Restaurants, food and vegetable markets, as well as petrol stations and drug stores can open earlier.

All acts of encroaching on pavements for sale of goods in any form are strictly prohibited.

However, bars and karaoke venues are not yet permitted to reopen until there is a new instruction from the Government, the document said.

Sporting activities are now allowed.

In the document, Chung asked departments, sectors, districts’ People’s Committees and relevant offices to continue measures controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document noted that the city had entered a new phase of pandemic prevention and control while restarting economic development.

All levels, sectors, people and businesses needed to resume normal activities to gradually resume society.

It was necessary to resolutely prevent and control the disease sources from abroad.

 

All people entering the country must be quarantined for 14 days in centralised quarantine facilities, except in cases of investors, experts and skilled workers who would be given appropriate quarantine measures. This was the responsibility of their sponsors and local health workers to avoid the disease spreading in the community.

Medical checks for passengers at international and inland border gates must be strictly implemented.

Measures to respond to cases of relapse must also be ready.

The COVID-19 committees at all levels continued to maintain rapid response teams to promptly detect and isolate new cases.

Wearing masks in public areas is still required.

Health establishments must ensure pandemic prevention and control measures as per the instructions of the Health Ministry and be ready to receive COVID-19 patients.

Chung also asked People’s committees and relevant offices to remove difficulties for businesses and production establishments and introduce measures to restore domestic tourism, as well as plan to restart the international tourism market at an appropriate time.

The post-pandemic social security measures must be continued in accordance with the Government’s resolution 42/NQ-CP and the Prime Minister’s Decision 15/2020/QĐ-TTg on supporting people facing difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social security measures must be implemented on the principle of equality, transparency and publicity.  VNS

Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing

Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing

After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

 
 

Other News

.
Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Police on Monday said they have arrested and launched an investigation against a senior leader of the State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) for violations in handling a key project in central Vietnam.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened to the public from Tuesday (May 12) after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23, according to the board.

Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Police in Ky Son District in the central province of Nghe An announced on Saturday they have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking 20 bricks of heroin, 60kg of methamphetamine and 4kg of ketamine.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 12
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 12
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese returning from Malaysia test negative for SARS-CoV-2

Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A woman in the northern province of Tuyen Quang is using traditional music to help local people understand more about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Wuhan has proposed an ambitious battle plan to test its entire population in just 10 days.

Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The 13 localities the North-South Expressway runs through have sped up land clearance to hand over land for the project before June 30.

Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual.

First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 11 opened the first instance trial on the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal in which dozens of candidates had their exam scores increased

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses, 

Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Dinh Thi Thu Hien, vice chairwoman of the Social Welfare Policy Committee, under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper on the need to revise the policy on lump-sum pension payments.

Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

For the past month, a “rice ATM” has been automatically dispensing free rice 24/7 to people badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A severely-polluted canal in Hanoi has been transformed into a pedestrian path.

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  11/05/2020 

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Owner of Vietnamese fishing vessel BTh 89719 Vo Dinh Phuong in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan said on May 10 that he received a 45,000 USD compensation from the owner of the Philippines-flagged freighter WHITE TO MONY.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 11
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Pagodas reopen, but no foreign admissions

No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on Sunday afternoon, marking 24 days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

As many as 670,000 employees lost their jobs in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

University enrolment regulations for the 2020 intake will be adjusted to improve limitations in the university entrance exam last year, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recently declared.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 