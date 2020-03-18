Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 patients and suspected cases in Hanoi will be tracked via an application for public monitoring.

A quarantine area in Vietnam

The SmartCity app was released in order to prevent and slow the spread of the virus by the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control after a meeting on March 18. The app will track confirmed cases and people that are required to be quarantined and those who have recovered.



Patients will be required to install the app on their phones. If they travel 20-30 metres from their homes or quarantine areas, the app will raise an alarm and send notifications to the residential clusters' heads and family members.



The app will also monitor the patients' health and help the city leaders better monitor the quarantined areas. Hanoi residents can have a better view of the spread of the virus in the city.



Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung asked all districts and wards to install the app and submit a list of people that are required to be monitored in their areas from March 19. Suspected and confirmed cases will need to install the app.



Statistics from the Hanoi Department of Health show that as of March 18, 415 people have made close contact with new confirmed cases and another 2,800 people, in turn, made contact with them.



2,227 people are being quarantined at 9 locations. The city hospitals are quarantining and treating 326 people who had close contact with confirmed cases. Dtinews

