Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places

26/07/2020    15:55 GMT+7

The city has reported no local transmission of the novel coronavirus for the past three months.

Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
 Hanoi's residents wear face masks on a downtown street. Photo: Nhandan 

Hanoi has agained required people to wear face masks in public places and increase hygiene measures after one local infection was detected on July 23 that broke Vietnam’s 99-day zero community transmission streak.

As per a document sent to local authorities on July 25, the city requests implementing precautionary measures namely quick testing, contact tracing, wearing masks in public places, and washing hands.

In addition, it keeps an eye on protective measures in receiving visitors from abroad, including quarantine. Accordingly, Vietnamese nationals returning to the country will be quarantined in concentrated centers or in other forms depending on types of entrants.

Meanwhile, the city instructs implementations of simplified procedures for foreign diplomats, experts, investors, high-skilled workers, and foreign students when entering the city. Priority in procedure handling will be also applied to relatives of diplomats, experts, and investors as required by the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

The city said the measures will enable Hanoi to keep vigilance on the pandemic that remains unpredictable as Vietnam and Hanoi in particular are at high risk of imported transmission.

 

The local authorities have been warned that they need to be on high alert in order to prevent the second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.

In details, the city’s Department of Health needs to lay a close watch on the pandemic evolution by imposing five principles namely preventing, detecting, quaranting, zoning, and stamping out the outbreaks.

It will take samples on visitors entering the country.

The health sector needs to ensure enough resources for dealing with any outbreak, the city government said in the document. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Da Nang authorities have issued a range of measures to prevent community transmission of Covid-19 after two residents have been confirmed positive for the virus over the past two days.  

 
 

