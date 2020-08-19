Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 12:55:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19

20/08/2020    12:38 GMT+7

Eateries throughout the capital have deployed a range of protective measures in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 1

The Hanoi administration recently decided that as of 00.00hrs August 19, all staff at restaurants, cafés, and pubs must don face masks, while customers are required to sit a metre apart from each other.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 2

A restaurant located on Phu Doan street in Hanoi puts up plastic covers between diners in an attempt to protect the health of both customers and staff.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 3

According to Luu Que Mai, the owner of a restaurant on Phu Doan street, she has put up plastic barriers on tables for customers to ensure their safety during the COVID-19 fight.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 4

As a customer, Nguyen Van Tien of Lang Son province explains that these steps can be seen as easy and effective measures to protect local people amid the epidemic. He expresses his hope that all eateries in the capital will apply similar measures for the sake of the public’s safety.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 5

A Pho restaurant located on Ton Duc Thang street also implements the creative solution as a form of COVID-19 prevention.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 6

All restaurants throughout the Old Quarter close at 23:00 on August 18 as part of efforts to halt the spread of the epidemic.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 7
 

Police forces in Hang Buom ward patrol the streets to make sure all relevant businesses follow necessary COVID-19 regulations.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 8

A policeman asks a street vendor who is in violation of the rules to comply with COVID-19 epidemic prevention regulations.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 9

All shop owners agree to follow the steps outlined in the urgent document issued by the Hanoi administration.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 10

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 11

Customers are now required to thoroughly wash their hands with sanitizer when entering businesses.

hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against covid-19 hinh 12

Despite these rules, some restaurants in the capital fail to comply with the prevention regulations as they allow customers to sit too close to each other.

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

More cases of journalists blackmailing businesses have been discovered and prosecuted in the last three years.

Additional day off for National Day from 2021
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health this morning reported one more fresh case of COVID-19, taking the national infection tally to 984.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site in central Vietnam, said on August 19 that it is to offer free COVID-19 testing for foreign visitors looking to depart the locality.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Respondents generally have positive perceptions of Vietnam and are optimistic about the future of their country, according to the British Council’s Next Generation Vietnam survey, which was released on August 19.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 