Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19

Eateries throughout the capital have deployed a range of protective measures in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Hanoi administration recently decided that as of 00.00hrs August 19, all staff at restaurants, cafés, and pubs must don face masks, while customers are required to sit a metre apart from each other.

A restaurant located on Phu Doan street in Hanoi puts up plastic covers between diners in an attempt to protect the health of both customers and staff.

According to Luu Que Mai, the owner of a restaurant on Phu Doan street, she has put up plastic barriers on tables for customers to ensure their safety during the COVID-19 fight.

As a customer, Nguyen Van Tien of Lang Son province explains that these steps can be seen as easy and effective measures to protect local people amid the epidemic. He expresses his hope that all eateries in the capital will apply similar measures for the sake of the public’s safety.

A Pho restaurant located on Ton Duc Thang street also implements the creative solution as a form of COVID-19 prevention.

All restaurants throughout the Old Quarter close at 23:00 on August 18 as part of efforts to halt the spread of the epidemic.

Police forces in Hang Buom ward patrol the streets to make sure all relevant businesses follow necessary COVID-19 regulations.

A policeman asks a street vendor who is in violation of the rules to comply with COVID-19 epidemic prevention regulations.

All shop owners agree to follow the steps outlined in the urgent document issued by the Hanoi administration.

Customers are now required to thoroughly wash their hands with sanitizer when entering businesses.

Despite these rules, some restaurants in the capital fail to comply with the prevention regulations as they allow customers to sit too close to each other.

VOV