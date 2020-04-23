Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased

The Hanoi Transport Service Corporation (Transerco) resumed operations of 104 bus routes on April 23 after the capital city began easing social distancing.

A bus at Gia Lam Coach Station in Hanoi on April 23

However, during this time, the company just conducts 3,709 bus trips per day, equivalent to 22.5 percent of the normal total number.

At the meeting of the city’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on April 22, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung decided that Hanoi would gradually ease restrictions on economic activities from 00:00 on April 23.

This decision followed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to downgrade the city from a COVID-19 high-risk area to a risk one.

Transerco and other transport service providers are allowed to operate at 20 – 30 percent of their full capacity but still have to take disease prevention and control measures.

The company said under the municipal authorities’ directions, the occupancy rate on each bus must not exceed 50 percent of the seat numbers, and there must not be more than 20 passengers on each vehicle.

The firm added it has ordered heads of its units to make plans to keep the passenger number within the permissible level and ensure safe distance among commuters.

It has also requested other disease prevention measures be seriously carried out such as disinfecting buses and asking those on board to wear face masks.

Bus drivers and their assistants will refuse serving any people who show suspected symptoms or deny complying with anti-COVID-19 regulations, Transerco said, adding that if the passenger demand is high, more buses will be put into service./.VNA