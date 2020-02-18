Hanoi reviews English teacher proficiency

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has asked local teachers to study and arrange time to take IELTS tests.

The review period will last from June 5 to June 25. This aims to classify and continue further training courses for the teachers who have met the Vietnamese six-level framework of reference for foreign languages. Teachers who already tested IELTS 6.5 and higher in 2019 can use this result for classification. All expenses will be funded by the state budget.



The plan is to have all English teachers meet the Vietnamese six-level framework of reference for foreign languages in 2020. In 2025, Vietnam will have 50% of the teachers have an IELTS score of at least 6.5 in speaking and listening. 50% of Maths and Science teachers can teach in English.



However, many teachers have expressed concern about the timeframe of the review. According to the teachers, the review will urge old teachers to update their knowledge but many worried that if their scores are publicised it will reveal their potential weaknesses.



Most high school teachers have earned the certificate for the advanced level C1 of the Vietnamese six-level framework of reference for foreign languages. It will not be easy to take courses for IELTS tests while preparing lessons for the students.



"The students are preparing for final term tests and graduation tests. We may not have enough time to prepare them while studying for IELTS at this time," said a teacher at Ngoc Hoi High School in Thanh Tri District. "It's harder for old teachers to study so many new things and if their scores are not good it will be a huge blow to their confidence."



The parents said the review was necessary to see if the teachers are sufficiently qualified or if they should be transferred to other departments. According to some parents, many students are able to score 7.0 in their IELTS tests so the teachers have to work harder.



A primary school director in Cau Giay District said this could be a good opportunity for the teachers to test themselves. When the results arrive, it should be sent directly to the teachers, not publicly announced.



Le Ngoc Quang, deputy director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training, said, "All English teachers who have met the Vietnamese six-level framework of reference for foreign languages must take part in this review." Dtinews/Vietnamnet

