Hanoi reviews English teacher proficiency

 
 
12/06/2020    06:38 GMT+7

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has asked local teachers to study and arrange time to take IELTS tests.

 

The review period will last from June 5 to June 25. This aims to classify and continue further training courses for the teachers who have met the Vietnamese six-level framework of reference for foreign languages. Teachers who already tested IELTS 6.5 and higher in 2019 can use this result for classification. All expenses will be funded by the state budget.

The plan is to have all English teachers meet the Vietnamese six-level framework of reference for foreign languages in 2020. In 2025, Vietnam will have 50% of the teachers have an IELTS score of at least 6.5 in speaking and listening. 50% of Maths and Science teachers can teach in English.

However, many teachers have expressed concern about the timeframe of the review. According to the teachers, the review will urge old teachers to update their knowledge but many worried that if their scores are publicised it will reveal their potential weaknesses.

Most high school teachers have earned the certificate for the advanced level C1 of the Vietnamese six-level framework of reference for foreign languages. It will not be easy to take courses for IELTS tests while preparing lessons for the students.

"The students are preparing for final term tests and graduation tests. We may not have enough time to prepare them while studying for IELTS at this time," said a teacher at Ngoc Hoi High School in Thanh Tri District. "It's harder for old teachers to study so many new things and if their scores are not good it will be a huge blow to their confidence."

The parents said the review was necessary to see if the teachers are sufficiently qualified or if they should be transferred to other departments. According to some parents, many students are able to score 7.0 in their IELTS tests so the teachers have to work harder.

A primary school director in Cau Giay District said this could be a good opportunity for the teachers to test themselves. When the results arrive, it should be sent directly to the teachers, not publicly announced.

Le Ngoc Quang, deputy director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training, said, "All English teachers who have met the Vietnamese six-level framework of reference for foreign languages must take part in this review." Dtinews/Vietnamnet

English language centers reassess online capabilities

English language centers reassess online capabilities

English centers will have to re-assess their technological capability and products after the pandemic ends because the crisis has changed everything.

Many HCM City universities offer programmes in English

Many HCM City universities offer programmes in English

Many universities in HCM City offer programmes in English to enable their students to communicate in that language when they work elsewhere in the ASEAN Economic Community, within which the bloc’s nationals can freely migrate.

 
 

.
HCM City calls on transport ministry to speed up work on two ring roads
HCM City calls on transport ministry to speed up work on two ring roads
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged the Ministry of Transport to speed up construction of ring roads No. 3 and 4.

Tropical depression likely to develop into typhoon upon entering East Sea
Tropical depression likely to develop into typhoon upon entering East Sea
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A tropical low pressure currently located off the coast of the Philippines is forecast to move into the East Sea over the next two to three days before strengthening into a typhoon.

William Callaghan: Boy with autism found after Australian mountain ordeal
William Callaghan: Boy with autism found after Australian mountain ordeal
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

An Australian boy who was missing for two nights on a mountainside in near-freezing conditions has been found safe and well, police say.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 11
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

British COVID-19 patient comes off antibiotic treatment

Nghe An: Playing hero, 11th grader leaves five-year-old boy to die
Nghe An: Playing hero, 11th grader leaves five-year-old boy to die
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A five-year-old – named as H. T. V. D. – was found dead with his wrists tied late Tuesday in central Nghe An Province’s Quynh Luu District.

Two Vietnamese universities listed in QS world rankings
Two Vietnamese universities listed in QS world rankings
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

UK educational organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced its 2021 QS World University Rankings on June 10, with the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi and VNU - HCM City finding places in the 801-1,000 group.

Three die, 18 injured after bad weather strikes
Three die, 18 injured after bad weather strikes
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Three people have died and 18 others injured after a whirlwind destroyed a factory in Trung My Commune, Binh Xuyen District, in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Seven, including newborn baby, seriously injured in ambulance crash
Seven, including newborn baby, seriously injured in ambulance crash
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Seven people were seriously injured and an ambulance was destroyed in an accident on Wednesday night in Tan Phu Town, Dong Phu District in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

HCM City’s transport infrastructure lags behind demand despite huge investment
HCM City’s transport infrastructure lags behind demand despite huge investment
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

HCM City allocates about US$431.9 million a year for the transport sector but the funding does not seem to be enough for narrowing the gap between the local infrastructure system and travel demand, heard at a meeting on June 10.

Mumbai overtakes Wuhan peak as India Covid cases spike
Mumbai overtakes Wuhan peak as India Covid cases spike
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

India's financial capital, Mumbai, has recorded 51,000 cases of Covid, taking it past the peak in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

Coronavirus: Belgium's Prince Joachim fined for breaking Spain's lockdown
Coronavirus: Belgium's Prince Joachim fined for breaking Spain's lockdown
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Prince Joachim, who contracted coronavirus days after arrived in Spain, has been fined €10,400.

Doctors warn over peak season for Japanese encephalitis
Doctors warn over peak season for Japanese encephalitis
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Paediatrics Hospital has reported it has received nearly 100 cases of children with encephalitis since the beginning of the year.

Thailand seafood fraudsters sentenced to 1,446 years in jail
Thailand seafood fraudsters sentenced to 1,446 years in jail
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A court in Thailand has sentenced two owners of a restaurant to 1,446 years in prison each for defrauding the public.

HCM City still has 22 flood-prone areas
HCM City still has 22 flood-prone areas
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCMC has spent more than VND25 trillion on anti-flooding projects over the past five years but the city still has 22 flood-prone areas, 

Hanoi plans to have 30 new subsidised bus routes
Hanoi plans to have 30 new subsidised bus routes
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Finance Department has been asked to work with agencies to review the list of new subsidised bus routes the city’s Transport Department has proposed opening this year.

High tuition at medical schools puts poor students at disadvantage
High tuition at medical schools puts poor students at disadvantage
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The announcement by the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy on raising tuition by five times has stunned the public.

Criminal proceedings started on former head of Drug Administration of Vietnam
Criminal proceedings started on former head of Drug Administration of Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has begun criminal proceedings against Nguyen Viet Hung, former deputy head of the Drug Administration of Viet Nam (DAV) and Pham Hong Chau,

Dengue infections in Singapore surge past 10,000 mark
Dengue infections in Singapore surge past 10,000 mark
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Dengue infections in Singapore have surpassed the 10,000 mark. This is the highest number of cases in the first five months since 2013, the largest outbreak year recorded in the country, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Blood donor saves lives
Blood donor saves lives
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in the central province of Khanh Hoa, is known as the province’s record holder for the highest times of blood donation. 

Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam is thinking about changing its regional zoning to seven regions instead of six. Prof. Nguyen Quang Thai, Vietnam Economic Science Association's vice chairman, talks  about the need for mechanisms to ensure theoperation efficiency of regions.

. Latest news

