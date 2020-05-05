Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/05/2020 11:53:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals

 
 
06/05/2020    11:51 GMT+7

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for continued social distancing measures, especially at schools and hospitals, when daily activities have resumed.

Students at Vietnam-Germany School in Hanoi keep distance from each other at an outdoor session on the first day of school re-opening on Monday. 

He advised people not to gather in big crowds in unnecessary situations and stay alert to respond to any new scenario. The city needs to diagnose people showing signs of disease, quarantine suspected cases and do tests to trace infection sources and end the transmission chain.

All public employees, civil servants, medical workers, teachers and students have been advised to stay at home if they are sick. Those who have fever have to be in quarantine and test for the virus.

At a meeting with the city’s steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control on Monday, he asked schools to keep distance among teachers and students when the city’s secondary, high schools and universities had been reopened.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had impacts on the local education sector. The pandemic had forced many schools around the world to shut down while Viet Nam had a large number of students studying overseas in Europe, the US and Australia.

Many countries would not admit overseas students, he said, predicting a trend that Vietnamese students would tend to select domestic universities rather than studying abroad.

 

The education sector needed to closely monitor the trend and have responsive plans, he said.

On the first days of school reopening on Monday, 224 out of 226 high schools in the city resumed operation. FPT High School which was a quarantine area and TienPhong High School located near a village in quarantine will be re-opened on Thursday.

More than 620 secondary schools in the city were also re-opened on Monday. Sixty-six students in Dong Cuu Hamlet, Thuong Tin District who are living in a quarantined area will be back to school after the quarantine is lifted on Friday.

Chung ordered continued social distancing measures at hospitals. Only one relative would be allowed to stay at the hospital to take care of each patient.

He asked local hospitals to apply technology in making health check-up appointments to avoid large crowds inside the hospitals. VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Late on March 6, the Hanoi 115 Medical Emergency Centre received a call. Three workers were quickly scrambled and donned hazmat suits before setting off for Ba Dinh District, sirens wailing. 

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Fifty one private kindergartens in HCM City have closed down, unable to afford rents and salaries to regular teachers amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the city Department of Education and Training reported.

Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Chinese state media said US claims that the virus originated in a research lab were "absurd".

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A Paris doctor says a patient first diagnosed with pneumonia is now confirmed as having had Covid-19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 5
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

New arrivals set to undergo four COVID-19 tests

Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

All bus routes in Hanoi have resumed operation from May 4, but each bus must not have more than 30 people on board, including passengers, drivers and conductors, according to the city's Department of Transport.

Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/05/2020 

Photos of a bloody protest against the war by US forces in Vietnam at Kent State University in Ohio are now on display on the university’s online platform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

The Vietnam Labor Management Boards based in the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) have reported that there is no updated information regarding the status of Vietnamese guest workers in either markets which have been infected with COVID-19.

Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
VIDEOicon  05/05/2020 

Frontline medical staff are rightly being praised for their amazing work. But away from the limelight there are many caregivers equally as important. These are people helping those less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi and HCM City faced serious traffic jams again on Monday as local schools re-opened after social distancing measures were eased.

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 