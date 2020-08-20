Hanoi's restaurants & cafes on the first day of social distancing

Many restaurants and coffee shops in Hanoi strictly obeyed the social distancing rules on August 19. However, some did not comply with the regulations.

Earlier, the authorities ordered all local restaurants and cafes to conform to social distancing regulations from 12 am on August 19 as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts. Food and beverage places, beer pubs must arrange seats at least one metre from each other.

According to VietNamNet's observation, many of the restaurants and cafes in the districts of Nam Tu Liem, Cau Giay and Dong Da complied with the regulations. Some business owners made partitions to strengthen anti-epidemic measures.

However, some restaurants and coffee shops did not obey the regulations. Meanwhile, many customers forgot to wear a face mask.

It is reported that more than 100,000 people have returned from Da Nang – a COVID-19 hotspot - to Hanoi, including some 77,150 returnees from July 15.

The city has carried out quick testing for more than 75,100 people and PCR, a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, testing for 50,602 others. The city is striving to quickly complete the implementation of RT-PCT testing for all people who visited Da Nang and returned to Hanoi from July 15-29 to August 20.

Hanoi has recorded 33 COVID-19 cases since July 25. Of those, 11 are local infections and the remaining are imported cases who are quarantined upon arrival.

Some photos taken on the first day of social distancing at Hanoi's restaurants and coffee shops:

A coffee shop on Me Tri Road

A restaurant on Pham Hung Road with shelf-made partitions.

Hoan Kiem Lake: People with and without masks

A shop on Bui Thi Xuan Street with a warning sign against the Covid-19 epidemic

A coffee shop on Huynh Thuc Khang Road

A cafe on Huynh Thuc Khang Road accepts a limited number of customers at a time.

A coffee shop on Trang Thi Street does not obey the rules of social distancing.

Social-distancing rule violators at a beer shop on Nguyen Trai Road. A group of customers in a beer shop in Thanh Xuan district.

A restaurant on Lang Ha Street A tea shop on the pavement of Ba Trieu Street.

A coffee shop in Dong Da District where the rules are violated.

Tea shops still operated on the pavement of Ho Dac Di Street despite the city's ban.

A tea shop on the pavement of Nguyen Chi Thanh Road.

Pham Tran - Anh Phuong