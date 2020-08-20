Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 16:23:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi's restaurants & cafes on the first day of social distancing

20/08/2020    15:20 GMT+7

Many restaurants and coffee shops in Hanoi strictly obeyed the social distancing rules on August 19. However, some did not comply with the regulations.

Earlier, the authorities ordered all local restaurants and cafes to conform to social distancing regulations from 12 am on August 19 as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts. Food and beverage places, beer pubs must arrange seats at least one metre from each other.

According to VietNamNet's observation, many of the restaurants and cafes in the districts of Nam Tu Liem, Cau Giay and Dong Da complied with the regulations. Some business owners made partitions to strengthen anti-epidemic measures.

However, some restaurants and coffee shops did not obey the regulations. Meanwhile, many customers forgot to wear a face mask.

It is reported that more than 100,000 people have returned from Da Nang – a COVID-19 hotspot - to Hanoi, including some 77,150 returnees from July 15. 

The city has carried out quick testing for more than 75,100 people and PCR, a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, testing for 50,602 others. The city is striving to quickly complete the implementation of RT-PCT testing for all people who visited Da Nang and returned to Hanoi from July 15-29 to August 20.

Hanoi has recorded 33 COVID-19 cases since July 25. Of those, 11 are local infections and the remaining are imported cases who are quarantined upon arrival.  

Some photos taken on the first day of social distancing at Hanoi's restaurants and coffee shops:

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A coffee shop on Me Tri Road

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A restaurant on Pham Hung Road with shelf-made partitions.

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy
 
Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

Hoan Kiem Lake: People with and without masks

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A shop on Bui Thi Xuan Street with a warning sign against the Covid-19 epidemic

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A coffee shop on Huynh Thuc Khang Road

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A cafe on Huynh Thuc Khang Road accepts a limited number of customers at a time.

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A coffee shop on Trang Thi Street does not obey the rules of social distancing.

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

Social-distancing rule violators at a beer shop on Nguyen Trai Road.

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A group of customers in a beer shop in Thanh Xuan district.

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A restaurant on Lang Ha Street

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A tea shop on the pavement of Ba Trieu Street.

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy
Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A coffee shop in Dong Da District where the rules are violated.

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

Tea shops still operated on the pavement of Ho Dac Di Street despite the city's ban.

Hà Nội ngày đầu giãn cách hàng quán, nơi ngồi cách xa, chỗ tụm ba tụm bẩy

A tea shop on the pavement of Nguyen Chi Thanh Road.

Pham Tran - Anh Phuong

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 20
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Low-quality face mask producers publicly shamed

Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have closed the Tay Ho (West Lake) Temple for virus prevention after hundreds of people were seen visiting the place on the first day of the seventh lunar month.

Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

More cases of journalists blackmailing businesses have been discovered and prosecuted in the last three years.

Additional day off for National Day from 2021
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Eateries throughout the capital have deployed a range of protective measures in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health this morning reported one more fresh case of COVID-19, taking the national infection tally to 984.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Respondents generally have positive perceptions of Vietnam and are optimistic about the future of their country, according to the British Council’s Next Generation Vietnam survey, which was released on August 19.

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 