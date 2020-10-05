Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/10/2020 09:04:35 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi's ten exemplary citizens in 2020

06/10/2020    09:01 GMT+7

Hanoi has honoured ten exemplary citizens of the capital city in 2020, praise good persons, good deeds and outstanding entrepreneurs.

Ten exemplary citizens of capital city in 2020 hinh anh 1
 

VNA

 
 

.
Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
SOCIETY  19 giờ trước 

Schools have been trying to prevent students from using foul language, and have even released regulations, but with little success.

East Sea to see storms in October and November
East Sea to see storms in October and November
SOCIETY  19 giờ trước 

In October and November, the East Sea will have strong storms, which will affect provinces in central Vietnam.

Hanoi wants to build second int'l airport in Ung Hoa District
Hanoi wants to build second int’l airport in Ung Hoa District
SOCIETY  21 giờ trước 

A reasonable distance to Hanoi center and transportation convenience are among the reasons given to build the capital city’s second international airport in Ung Hoa district.

"Mango juice" drug detected in Vietnam for first time
"Mango juice" drug detected in Vietnam for first time
SOCIETY  22 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City police have announced that a new kind of drug that has never been seen in Vietnam, called "mango juice", is camouflaged in packages with the label "Cripy Fruit Mango".

Transport ministry proposes tolls on State-funded expressways
Transport ministry proposes tolls on State-funded expressways
SOCIETY  18 giờ trước 

The ministries of transport and finance are considering charging tolls on State-funded expressways.

Vietnam enters 33rd day without COVID-19 community infections
Vietnam enters 33rd day without COVID-19 community infections
SOCIETY  05/10/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 33 straight days without a single COVID-19 community infection as no new cases were reported on October 5 morning.

Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure
Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure
SOCIETY  05/10/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closur of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi for upgrading and repairing runways and taxiways.

No new COVID-19 cases in community for 32 consecutive days
No new COVID-19 cases in community for 32 consecutive days
SOCIETY  04/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 afternoon, marking the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

COVID-19 fight not over yet, warns Deputy PM
COVID-19 fight not over yet, warns Deputy PM
SOCIETY  04/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has warned the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet and localities should remain highly vigilant against the possible resurgence of the virus.

Driving kids' dreams of health and happiness
Driving kids’ dreams of health and happiness
SOCIETY  04/10/2020 

It’s perhaps a child’s greatest right to dream and enjoy a happy life. While many hold great ambition, others simply dare to dream of a normal life without illness.

10th grader wins IMO gold medal in mathematics
10th grader wins IMO gold medal in mathematics
SOCIETY  04/10/2020 

Ngo Quy Dang has won the gold medal at the international mathematics competition IMO 2020. Dang, a student at the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences, got 36 out of 42 score and solved 5 out of 6 questions at the competition.

VN pre-schools lack 45,000 teachers
VN pre-schools lack 45,000 teachers
SOCIETY  04/10/2020 

By the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, Vietnam had 364,776 nursery school teachers, an increase of 2, 604 teachers over the previous year, according to a report from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
SOCIETY  04/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 morning, entering the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community.

Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
SOCIETY  03/10/2020 

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
SOCIETY  03/10/2020 

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
SOCIETY  03/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
SOCIETY  03/10/2020 

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATURE  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
SOCIETY  02/10/2020 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

Train for Saigon's first metro route leaves Japan
Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
SOCIETY  02/10/2020 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

