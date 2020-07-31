Hanoi scaffold collapse leaves four dead

Four workers were killed after scaffolding at a construction site in Hanoi collapsed on Thursday night.

The scene of the accident









According to the initial information, the accident occurred at around 8 pm at the construction site of Huong Duong Hotel on Nguyen Cong Tru Street, Hai Ba Trung District.

While workers were installing glass, the scaffold abruptly collapsed, causing them to fall on the ground.

Local authorities arrived at the scene shortly after.

Three workers died on the spot, while another severely injured worker was hospitalised. However, due to the critical condition, he also died.

The cause of the incident is under the investigation.

Huong Duong Hotel project has eight floors. Kicked off last year, the construction has not yet been completed. Dtinews