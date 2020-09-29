Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees

01/10/2020    13:44 GMT+7

Shop owners on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have asked visitors to pay fees for taking photos at their shops for the mid-Autumn festival, causing public outrage.

Hang Ma is known as Hanoi’s biggest mid-Autumn toy street. So, it often attracts large numbers of visitors who come to enjoy the festive atmosphere. 

Recently, many shop owners installed signboards to ban visitors from taking photos or requiring them to pay VND50,000-100,000 (USD2.17-4.34) if they want pics.
 

 

 Signboards installed to ban or charge visitors from taking photos 



A shop owner said that she sees the Mid-Autumn Festival as a chance to earn money, but many people come to her stalls to just take photos and do not buy anything. Lots of visitors can pack the stalls, affecting those who want to buy products.

However, following the public opposition, local people requested the shop owners to not to repeat this again.

As of yesterday, September 30, no shops on Hang Ma Street had displayed the signs. Dtinews/Tienphong

Lanterns provide colour for Hanoi street ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

Lanterns provide colour for Hanoi street ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

Phung Hung street in Hanoi has been thoroughly decorated with hundreds of colourful lanterns in anticipation of the upcoming celebrations for the Full-moon Festival.

 
 

Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Four local vaccine manufacturers are putting every effort into developing a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, with one of the manufacturers expected to conduct phase one and phase two clinical trials by 2021, 

HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities have connected emergency telephone numbers 113, 114 and 115 to make it more convenient for people needing emergency healthcare, firefighting and rescue services.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Leading Vietnamese mathematicians recently met to discuss the burning issues in math teaching and research in Vietnam.

Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1, 2020 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until October 31, the Immigration Department announced on September 30.

Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official
Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung speaks about the 1,800ha of land that will be made available for the construction of Long Thanh Airport in October

Vietnam steps up use of AI in health sector
Vietnam steps up use of AI in health sector
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s health care sector is stepping up the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve service quality.

Great traffic works that change the face of Quang Ninh province
Great traffic works that change the face of Quang Ninh province
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

Key traffic works are a lever to help Quang Ninh's economy have a leapfrog development in the past 5 years.

Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases
Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam has no COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,094, the Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 30 morning.

Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned
Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

A grand ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi will be held at Ly Thai To Garden in the heart of Hanoi on the evening of October 10, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Experts propose higher budget for tertiary education
Experts propose higher budget for tertiary education
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to increase expenditures on tertiary education in the context of the 4.0 industry revolution, experts say.

French court to hold trial on AO lawsuit on October 12
French court to hold trial on AO lawsuit on October 12
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) Nguyen Van Rinh has sent a letter expressing support for Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga 

Hotels and households make use of leftovers to reduce food loss
Hotels and households make use of leftovers to reduce food loss
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam has committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goal related to food loss and waste.

Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers
Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

A number of international schools and English teaching centres nationwide are facing the prospect of a shortage of foreign teachers caused by the negative impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025
HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

HCM City plans to complete a number of major transport projects by 2025 that are expected to reduce traffic congestion at city gateways and improve connections to neighbouring provinces.

Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021
Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnam is likely to be hit by prolonged spells of cold weather in January and February of 2021, with temperatures expected to drop below previous years’ average levels.

Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed
Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi has become busy again following the rising number of flights being resumed after the second wave of Covid-19 was brought under control.

Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Leading Vietnamese health experts have not ruled out the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could recur in the winter months due to favourable weather conditions allowing for a resurgence of the virus.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Three Vietnamese students are to represent the country at the final round of the Microsoft Office World Championship (MOSWC), an event which is scheduled to take place in 2021 in the United States.

Project to recover historic To Lich River
Project to recover historic To Lich River
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

A company has proposed building a history and culture complex near part of the To Lich River by 2026.

