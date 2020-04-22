Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee

 
 
22/04/2020    16:18 GMT+7

Hanoi remains in the high-risk group and should have social distancing measures extended until April 30, the national steering committee on COVID-19 control and prevention said on Wednesday morning.

Hanoi residents hang out at Bac Co Flower Garden amid the social distancing period. Photo taken on Tuesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyet 

The plan will be proposed to the Government. The same day Directive No16 on nationwide social distancing measures that took effect on April 1, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, is supposed to expire.

According to the committee, the reporting of community-acquired infections is a critical factor to classify localities into risk groups.

The high-risk group and medium group include those confirming community transmission infection cases in the past 14 days and 15 to 28 days, respectively. Any locality which has not reported new cases in the last 28 days is put in the low-risk group.

After discussions with experts and 28 localities, the committee agreed on the new classification in which Hanoi is named in the high-risk group. HCM City, Bac Ninh Province and Ha Giang Province are medium-risk localities. The low-risk group includes the other 59 provinces.

The committee proposed to prolong the application of social distancing measures for the high-risk group. However, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc allowed Hanoi People’s Committee to decide on the resumption of unessential services and the pavement economy while assertively taking preventive measures.

Although HCM City reported its latest COVID-19 case 25 days ago, because of its dense population and other risk factors, the city is still placed in the medium-risk group which require drastic mechanisms in containing the disease.

Bac Ninh Province confirmed the latest case on April 11, less than 14 days.

Meanwhile, Ha Giang reported an infection on April 8 with complicated epidemiological history and risks of community transmission. The province is also exposed to the outbreak because of shortcuts between Vietnam and China which create loopholes for the disease to spread despite efforts by the local border guard force.

In low-risk localities, unessential services are allowed to re-open and requested to ensure preventative measures including maintaining a safe distance among people.

 

The committee also asked localities to pay more attention to vulnerable groups including workers in the informal sectors and students as well as test patients with COVID-19-like symptoms.

“Although the situation is improved, we cannot be negligent,” said Deputy Minister Vu Duc Dam, the committee’s head.

“Loosened measures have to be decided based on scientific evidence and international references,” he added.

The Government will consider the proposal and issue the final decision at meeting on Wednesday afternoon which will be applied from Thursday.

Earlier, on April 15, the Prime Minister decided to divide localities into risk groups, with Hanoi, HCM City, Da Nang City, provinces of Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Tay Ninh and Ha Tinh classified as high-risk.

Fifteen localities at medium risk are Binh Duong, Can Tho, Dong Nai, Ha Nam, Hai Phong, Kien Giang, Nam Dinh, Nghe An, Thai Nguyen, Thua Thien-Hue, Soc Trang, Lang Son, An Giang, Binh Phuoc and Dong Thap.

Other provinces are in the low risk group. — VNS

