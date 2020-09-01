Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).
Hang Bong Street in downtown Hanoi is painted red with flags celebrating National Day. Photos: VNA
In an alley in downtown Hanoi, every household hangs flags to celebrate National Day.
Hanoi streets are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day. Photos: VNA
Flags are hung to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day.
Banners are hung to celebrate National Day on Dien Bien Phu Street in front of the Vietnam History Museum.
Banners are put up along the road in front of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.
Ngo Gia Tu Street in Long Bien district is decorated with flags and flowers to celebrate the 75th National Day.
