02/09/2020 15:19:35 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day

02/09/2020    14:13 GMT+7

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Hang Bong Street in downtown Hanoi is painted red with flags celebrating National Day. Photos: VNA

Streets of Hanoi are dazzled with flags to celebrate National Day.
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day

In an alley in downtown Hanoi, every household hangs flags to celebrate National Day.

Hoang Dieu street in downtown Hanoi is decorated to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day.
Hanoi streets are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day. Photos: VNA

Banners are put up along the road in front of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.
Flags are hung to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day.

Hanoi streets are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day.
Banners are hung to celebrate National Day on Dien Bien Phu Street in front of the Vietnam History Museum.

Hoang Dieu street in downtown Hanoi is decorated to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day.
 
Banners are put up along the road in front of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

Banners are put up along Doc Lap road to celebrate National Day. Photos: VNA
Ngo Gia Tu Street in Long Bien district is decorated with flags and flowers to celebrate the 75th National Day. 

Banners are put up along the road in front of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.


VNA 

Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations

Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations

An array of national flags, slogans, and posters can be erected throughout Hanoi as the capital marks celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

 
 

Other News

.
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung talks about the city’s preparations for the new academic year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Six years ago, Doan Van Ha, 53, residing in Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District took a risk and borrowed VND1 billion (US$42,860) from his friends and a local bank to turn a wasteland filled with rocks into a livestock and fruit tree farm.

Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Huynh Thi Thu Huong, 46, waters moss roses she grows along a 100-metre section of a rural road linking to her house in Village 2, Quy Duc Commune, HCM City’s Binh Chanh District.

Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Thirteen-year-old Po Loong Chuyen used to get up at 5am every Monday to walk to a boarding school 10 kilometres from his house. He only went home at the weekend and helped his grandfather on the farm.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 1
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning

Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

After two years, Hanoi has put off the trial operation of iParking service from September 1 as it has fallen short of expectations.

Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department announced on Monday.

D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Nguyen Ngoc Khanh from the High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi University of Education scored first in the D-exam group at the high school finals.

Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Minister of Transport has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat international airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

A bomb weighing 450 kilos was revealed while workers levelling a land plot in Dong Trieu Town, Quang Ninh Province.



A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also  home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.

11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams
11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

The authorities of Da Nang City yesterday collected samples for Covid-19 tests for 11,000 students who are planning to attend the high school graduation exams on September 3-5. This task was scheduled to be completed within one day.

Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months
Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Seven students aged 13 to 16 in Hanoi have successfully turned corn cobs thrown away by farmers into products useful for cultivation and livestock.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 31
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 31
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

One more COVID-19 death and four new cases reported on Monday evening

Local people and grassroots health stations get support to fight COVID-19
Local people and grassroots health stations get support to fight COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Five years ago, all doors to the future suddenly slammed in Hoang Thi Quyen’s face when her husband, the breadwinner of the family, died in an electrocution accident at work.

Vietnam to collect quarantine fees from September 1
Vietnam to collect quarantine fees from September 1
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

People who enter Vietnam at isolation facilities from September 1 will have to pay quarantine fees, with medical examinations and treatment costs covered by the State, 

Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Prof Dang Dinh Ang, an outstanding teacher who made a great contribution to the development of Vietnam’s mathematics, passed away on August 29 at the age of 94.

Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Nguyen Tran Ngoc Thao, who scored first in B-exam group at the high-school finals, has been leading an independent life for the last three years.

Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It was a few days before the full moon day of the seventh lunar month (the day for wandering souls), but Thiec market in District 11, the largest votive market in HCM City, was very quiet.

