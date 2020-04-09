Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

Amid the Covid-19 spread, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for the social distancing nationwide between April 1 and 14. Non-essential services have closed and people are only to go out in necessary cases.

However, one week after the directive, many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again, particularly main roads such as Nguyen Chi Thanh, Lang, Le Van Luong and Nguyen Trai.









People waiting for the red light





On To Huu Street on April 9





Some streets remain as jammed as usual



People still flocked to streets

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on April 8 that social distancing would be reviewed after April 15 and it may be continued if new cases found.

Earlier, Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung has said the city would strictly implement the social distancing campaign and fine violators. Dtinews

Trong Trinh

