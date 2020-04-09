Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020 11:57:59 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction

 
 
10/04/2020    11:55 GMT+7

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

Amid the Covid-19 spread, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for the social distancing nationwide between April 1 and 14. Non-essential services have closed and people are only to go out in necessary cases.

However, one week after the directive, many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again, particularly main roads such as Nguyen Chi Thanh, Lang, Le Van Luong and Nguyen Trai. 

  

  

People waiting for the red light 

 

 

On To Huu Street on April 9

 

Some streets remain as jammed as usual

People still flocked to streets

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on April 8 that social distancing would be reviewed after April 15 and it may be continued if new cases found.

Earlier, Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung has said the city would strictly implement the social distancing campaign and fine violators. Dtinews

Trong Trinh

Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has issued a warning over scammers using fake social media accounts for profiteering related to the purchase of social insurance books in recent days.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Private clinics to be permitted to conduct COVID-19 tests

HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.

Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Parents fear that first graders may lose literacy skills and that students in higher grades may suffer from depression.

A man builds houses to help migrant workers
A man builds houses to help migrant workers
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Tran Quang Duy always wanted to do something to help poor and migrant labourers in his hometown in the central highlands province of Kon Tum.

Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Europe's Easter celebrations are extraordinarily constrained by the pandemic.

Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official
Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

About 9,000 people connected to Bach Mai Hospital, a COVID-19 hotspot in Hanoi, will be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Monday, adding to the more than 17,200 people that have been tested in the last 10 days.

Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh
Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A woman gave birth to twins in a quarantined room in Quang Ninh Hospital for Obstetrics and Pediatrics, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on Wednesday.

Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention
Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has officially launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of position and power to appropriate assets at the State-run PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) and OceanBank, along with two former PVOil officials.

VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese universities have devised flexible plans to ensure final-year students can graduate despite the extended school closure due to COVID-19.

Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The changing seasons' weather brings a high risk of disease outbreaks to the winter-spring rice crop in the northern provinces, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 9
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi's suburban village sterilised after COVID-19 cases reported

Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on April 8 that social distancing would be reviewed after April 15 and it may be continued if new cases found.

Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.

International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Many international students have decided to stay in Vietnam during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Woman who revealed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal dies
Woman who revealed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal dies
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Linda Tripp, who disclosed Bill Clinton's White House affair with Monica Lewinsky dies, aged 70.

Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Ngo Khac Vu, a teacher in central Quang Ngai Province, has a special way of spreading updated information on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to those with limited internet access.

Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread nationwide, it’s safer if human-to-human contact is minimised.

. Latest news

